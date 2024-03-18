The Redfish chassis schema provides a structured and standardized way to represent essential information about the physical infrastructure of computing systems (the DPU), offering valuable insights for system administrators, data center operators, and management software developers.

The NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU chassis encompasses all system components, which include the Bluefield_BMC, Bluefield_ERoT, and Card1 (which represents the BlueField).

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis

Output example: