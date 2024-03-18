NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.01
DPU Chassis

The Redfish chassis schema provides a structured and standardized way to represent essential information about the physical infrastructure of computing systems (the DPU), offering valuable insights for system administrators, data center operators, and management software developers.

The NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU chassis encompasses all system components, which include the Bluefield_BMC, Bluefield_ERoT, and Card1 (which represents the BlueField).



            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis

Output example:



            

            
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis",
  "@odata.type": "#ChassisCollection.ChassisCollection",
  "Members": [
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_BMC"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1"
    }
  ],
  "Members@odata.count": 3,
  "Name": "Chassis Collection"
}

Chassis Card1



            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1

Output example:



            

            
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1",
  "@odata.type": "#Chassis.v1_21_0.Chassis",
  "Actions": {
    "#Chassis.Reset": {
      "@Redfish.ActionInfo": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/ResetActionInfo",
      "target": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Actions/Chassis.Reset"
    }
  },
..
  "ChassisType": "Card",
  "EnvironmentMetrics": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/EnvironmentMetrics"
  },
  "Id": "Card1",
  "Links": {
    "ComputerSystems": [
      {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield"
      }
    ],
    "Contains": [
      {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT"
      },
      {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_BMC"
      }
    ],
    "ManagedBy": [
      {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC"
      }
    ]
  },
  "Manufacturer": "Nvidia",
  "Model": "Bluefield 3 SmartNIC Main Card",
  "Name": "Card1",
  "NetworkAdapters": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters"
  },
  "PCIeDevices": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PCIeDevices"
  },
  "PCIeSlots": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PCIeSlots"
  },
  "PartNumber": "900-9D3B4-00EN-EAB   ",
  "Power": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Power"
  },
  "PowerState": "On",
  "PowerSubsystem": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PowerSubsystem"
  },
  "SKU": "",
  "Sensors": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors"
  },
  "SerialNumber": "MT2245X00175            ",
  "Status": {
    "Conditions": [],
    "Health": "OK",
    "HealthRollup": "OK",
    "State": "Enabled"
  },
  "Thermal": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Thermal"
  },
  "ThermalSubsystem": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/ThermalSubsystem"
  },
  "TrustedComponents": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/TrustedComponents"
  },
  "UUID": ""
}

Chassis Card1 NetworkAdapters

The NetworkAdapters schema specifically aims to standardize NIC management and representation. This schema includes a collection of NvidiaNetworkAdapter where each element holds the following fields:

  • Ports

    The following is an example of the network port associated with eth0. Note that the naming conventions may differ depending on your device configuration.

    
    
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'PASSWORD' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<IP>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Ports/eth0

    Example output:

    
    
                
    
            
    {
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Ports/eth0",
  "@odata.type": "#Port.v1_6_0.Port",
  "CurrentSpeedGbps": 200,
  "Id": "eth0",
  "LinkNetworkTechnology": "Ethernet",
  "LinkStatus": "LinkUp",
  "Name": "Port"
}

  • NetworkDeviceFunctions

    The following is an example of the network device function for eth0f0 (i.e., eth0 function 0). Note that the naming conventions may differ depending on your device configuration.

    
    
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'PASSWORD' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<IP>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/NetworkDeviceFunctions/eth0f0

    Example output:

    
    
                
    
            
    {
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/NetworkDeviceFunctions/eth0f0",
  "@odata.type": "#NetworkDeviceFunction.v1_9_0.NetworkDeviceFunction",
  "Ethernet": {
    "MACAddress": "02:8e:00:2d:4f:f8",
    "MTUSize": 1500
  },
  "Id": "eth0f0",
  "Links": {
    "OffloadSystem": {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield"
    },
    "PhysicalPortAssignment": {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Ports/eth0"
    }
  },
  "Name": "NetworkDeviceFunction",
  "NetDevFuncCapabilities": [
    "Ethernet"
  ],
  "NetDevFuncType": "Ethernet"
}

