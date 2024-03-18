NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.01
FRU Reading

FRU Reading Redfish Commands

FRU data is embedded within the chassis schema. To retrieve the relevant FRU data, execute the following Redfish command:

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/

The FRU data can be found in the following read attributes:

{
  "Manufacturer": "Nvidia",
  "Model": "Bluefield 3 SmartNIC Main Card",
  "PartNumber": "900-9D3B4-00EN-EAB   ",
  "SerialNumber": "MT2245X00175            ",
}

FRU Reading IPMI Commands

To retrieve FRU info, run:

ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print <fru_id>

FRU ID of the BMC FRU EEPROM is optional and can be found using the fru print command.

It is possible to dump the binary FRU data into a file. Run:

ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru read <fru_id> <filename>

Warning

The parameter <filename> is the absolute path to the file.
