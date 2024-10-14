Known Issues
|Ref #
|Issue
|
3478796
|
Description: The BMC may rarely exceed the boot timeout set by the ROT resulting in the RoT initiating a second reboot of the BMC.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in version: 24.01
|
3599016
|
Description: After a BFB update, it takes the BMC ~30 seconds to sync with the true values from the DPU reflected in the command ipmitool sensor list.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in version: 24.01
|
3725502
|
Description: Recording user operations takes place regardless of the action's success.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in version: 24.01
|
3598450
|
Description: The boot process may stall following a non-graceful reboot.
|
Workaround: Do not issue force reboot to the DPU BMC.
|
Discovered in version: 24.01
|
3664596
|
Description: When declaring only a secondary NTP server, this server acts as the primary one.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in version: 24.01
|
3747285
|
Description: The ipmitool command to force PXE in BMC modifies both the IPMI and Redfish request settings. When Redfish is enabled in UEFI, Redfish takes priority, so all PXE boot entries are attempted and before regular boot continues.
|
Workaround: Redfish must be disabled if IPMI force PXE retry behavior is expected.
|Discovered in version: 24.01
|3906500
|Description: Using the header
connection: close in a Redfish request terminates the
x-auth-token session
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 23.10
|3668925
|Description: If a VLAN setup is necessary for a specific interface on the BMC, finish all other network configurations (such as DHCP/STATIC) on the interface before implementing the VLAN setting (because the VLAN inherits all configurations from the existing interface).
|Workaround:
|
Discovered in version: 23.10
|
3534150
|
Description: The BMC and DPU utilize a shared IPMB channel for IPMI communication. If multiple requests coincide on this interface, users may encounter command failures with timeout indications.
|
Workaround: Raise the retry counter for IPMItool requests by using the command ipmitool -R 20 *.
|
Discovered in version: 23.10
|
3631199
|
Description: If Redfish is enabled in the UEFI menu (default), then Secure Boot configuration done from Redfish overrides Secure Boot configuration done from UEFI.
|
Workaround: Disable Redfish in UEFI menu and update secure boot state.
|
Discovered in version: 23.10
|
3654930
|
Description: If the DPU BMC firmware has been upgraded from version 2.8.2-x or older to version 23.03 or newer, it is necessary to execute a factory reset of the DPU BMC.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in version: 23.03
|
3637527
|
Description: The BlueField Redfish BIOS/UEFI supports only UEFI mode for BootSourceOverrideMode. If a user configures the BootSourceOverrideMode to legacy, all override settings are disregarded by the BIOS/UEFI.
|
Workaround: Set BootSourceOverrideMode to UEFI.
|
Discovered in version: 23.10
|
3634649
|
Description: In the Redfish Systems/Bluefield schema, the LastResetTime attribute does not accurately capture the system reset values.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in version: 23.09
|
3634701
|
Description: In the Redfish Systems/Bluefield schema, the Description attribute is of a generic type and does not specify the DPU system.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in version: 23.09
|
3634603
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in version: 23.10
|
3609525
|
Description: Following a reboot of the DPU's BMC, it is necessary to wait 30 seconds to allow for the complete loading of system services before initiating a reboot of the DPU itself.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in version: 23.09
|
3590634
|
Description: When updating the BMC's firmware, it is critical to maintain the system powered on until the update process is finished.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in version: 23.09
|
3599824
|
Description: In NIC mode, the BMC's Redfish chassis schema contains only limited information about the DPU. This is because, in this mode, the OS is not available to supply the necessary information to the BMC.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Discovered in version: 23.09
|
3605254
|
Description: Following a system power cycle, both the DPU and BMC boot independently which may lead to the DPU's UEFI boot process to complete before the BMC's. As a result, when attempting to establish Redfish communication, the BMC may not yet be prepared to respond.
|
Workaround: Power cycle; Redfish; boot
|
Discovered in version: 23.09
|
3388059
|
Description: When BlueField-2 boots and its services are loaded, there is a possibility that the IPMI over RMCP may become unresponsive due to the default timeout for commands being set to 1 second.
|
Discovered in version: N/A