Known Issues

Ref # Issue



3478796

Description: The BMC may rarely exceed the boot timeout set by the ROT resulting in the RoT initiating a second reboot of the BMC.



Workaround: N/A



Discovered in version: 24.01



3599016

Description: After a BFB update, it takes the BMC ~30 seconds to sync with the true values from the DPU reflected in the command ipmitool sensor list.



Workaround: N/A



Discovered in version: 24.01



3725502

Description: Recording user operations takes place regardless of the action's success.



Workaround: N/A



Discovered in version: 24.01



3598450

Description: The boot process may stall following a non-graceful reboot.



Workaround: Do not issue force reboot to the DPU BMC.



Discovered in version: 24.01



3664596

Description: When declaring only a secondary NTP server, this server acts as the primary one.



Workaround: N/A



Discovered in version: 24.01



3747285

Description: The ipmitool command to force PXE in BMC modifies both the IPMI and Redfish request settings. When Redfish is enabled in UEFI, Redfish takes priority, so all PXE boot entries are attempted and before regular boot continues.



Workaround: Redfish must be disabled if IPMI force PXE retry behavior is expected.

Discovered in version: 24.01

3906500 Description: Using the header connection: close in a Redfish request terminates the x-auth-token session

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in version: 23.10

3668925 Description: If a VLAN setup is necessary for a specific interface on the BMC, finish all other network configurations (such as DHCP/STATIC) on the interface before implementing the VLAN setting (because the VLAN inherits all configurations from the existing interface).

Workaround:

Initialize the network interface: Copy Copied! ipmitool lan set 1 ipsrc static ipmitool lan set 1 ipaddr <ip> ipmitool lan set 1 netmask <netmask> ipmitool lan set 1 defgw ipaddr <gateway-ip> Set the VLAN: Copy Copied! ipmitool lan set 1 vlan id <vlan-id>



Discovered in version: 23.10



3534150

Description: The BMC and DPU utilize a shared IPMB channel for IPMI communication. If multiple requests coincide on this interface, users may encounter command failures with timeout indications.





Workaround: Raise the retry counter for IPMItool requests by using the command ipmitool -R 20 *.



Discovered in version: 23.10



3631199



Description: If Redfish is enabled in the UEFI menu (default), then Secure Boot configuration done from Redfish overrides Secure Boot configuration done from UEFI.



Workaround: Disable Redfish in UEFI menu and update secure boot state.



Discovered in version: 23.10



3654930

Description: If the DPU BMC firmware has been upgraded from version 2.8.2-x or older to version 23.03 or newer, it is necessary to execute a factory reset of the DPU BMC.



Workaround: N/A



Discovered in version: 23.03



3637527

Description: The BlueField Redfish BIOS/UEFI supports only UEFI mode for BootSourceOverrideMode. If a user configures the BootSourceOverrideMode to legacy, all override settings are disregarded by the BIOS/UEFI.



Workaround: Set BootSourceOverrideMode to UEFI.



Discovered in version: 23.10



3634649

Description: In the Redfish Systems/Bluefield schema, the LastResetTime attribute does not accurately capture the system reset values.



Workaround: N/A



Discovered in version: 23.09



3634701

Description: In the Redfish Systems/Bluefield schema, the Description attribute is of a generic type and does not specify the DPU system.



Workaround: N/A



Discovered in version: 23.09



3634603

Description: When the DPU operates in NIC mode, the Arm core does not load any OS. In this scenario, any BMC functionality that relies on extracting data from the OS through the IPMB channel will be unavailable or limited. including: Firmware inventory schema

Chassis schema

Sensors



Workaround: N/A



Discovered in version: 23.10



3609525

Description: Following a reboot of the DPU's BMC, it is necessary to wait 30 seconds to allow for the complete loading of system services before initiating a reboot of the DPU itself.



Workaround: N/A



Discovered in version: 23.09



3590634

Description: When updating the BMC's firmware, it is critical to maintain the system powered on until the update process is finished.



Workaround: N/A



Discovered in version: 23.09



3599824

Description: In NIC mode, the BMC's Redfish chassis schema contains only limited information about the DPU. This is because, in this mode, the OS is not available to supply the necessary information to the BMC.



Workaround: N/A



Discovered in version: 23.09



3605254

Description: Following a system power cycle, both the DPU and BMC boot independently which may lead to the DPU's UEFI boot process to complete before the BMC's. As a result, when attempting to establish Redfish communication, the BMC may not yet be prepared to respond.



Workaround: Power cycle; Redfish; boot



Discovered in version: 23.09



3388059

Description: When BlueField-2 boots and its services are loaded, there is a possibility that the IPMI over RMCP may become unresponsive due to the default timeout for commands being set to 1 second.



Workaround: Increase the default timeout to 10 seconds when sending IPMI RMCP commands using the -N option. Example command: Copy Copied! sudo ipmitool -I lanplus -C 17 -N 10 -H <BMC-IP> -U <BMC-User> -P <BMC-Password> mc info