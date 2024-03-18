On This Page
Platform Management Interface
The NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU provides management interfaces to the BMC and the BlueField device.
The DPU's BMC provides a standard DMTF Redfish management interface, which is accessible via an HTTPS RESTful interface. This Redfish interface enables users to inquire about and configure the system:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1
The BMC, based on the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) standard, supports both out-of-band (OOB) dedicated interfaces, and a serial port to access the CLI of the BMC.
External Host Retrieving Data from BMC Via UART
If an external host is connected and logged into the BMC via UART, IPMI commands can be issued to fetch information from the BMC as follows:
ipmitool <ipmitool_arguments>
External Host Retrieving Data from BMC Via LAN
The BMC is connected to an external host server via LAN. IPMItool commands may be issued from the external server to retrieve information from the BMC as follows:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN <ipmitool_arguments>