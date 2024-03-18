NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.01
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.01  Platform Management Interface

On This Page

Platform Management Interface

The NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU provides management interfaces to the BMC and the BlueField device.

Redfish Management Interface

The DPU's BMC provides a standard DMTF Redfish management interface, which is accessible via an HTTPS RESTful interface. This Redfish interface enables users to inquire about and configure the system:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1

IPMI

The BMC, based on the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) standard, supports both out-of-band (OOB) dedicated interfaces, and a serial port to access the CLI of the BMC.

External Host Retrieving Data from BMC Via UART

If an external host is connected and logged into the BMC via UART, IPMI commands can be issued to fetch information from the BMC as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool <ipmitool_arguments>


External Host Retrieving Data from BMC Via LAN

The BMC is connected to an external host server via LAN. IPMItool commands may be issued from the external server to retrieve information from the BMC as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN <ipmitool_arguments>


© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 18, 2024
content here