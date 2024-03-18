The BMC, based on the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) standard, supports both out-of-band (OOB) dedicated interfaces, and a serial port to access the CLI of the BMC.

If an external host is connected and logged into the BMC via UART, IPMI commands can be issued to fetch information from the BMC as follows:

Copy Copied! ipmitool <ipmitool_arguments>





The BMC is connected to an external host server via LAN. IPMItool commands may be issued from the external server to retrieve information from the BMC as follows:

Copy Copied! ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN <ipmitool_arguments>



