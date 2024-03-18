Power Capping

Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc4





Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc5 <val>

Where val :

0 – disable

1 – enable

Note Changeable only from BMC prompt using admin account.





Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc8





Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc9 <val>

Where val is the value in percentage [0:100].

Note Changeable only from BMC prompt using admin account.

For example, if the maximum power capacity is 120 Watts, then set the system to work at 60 Watts (50%) using the following command:

Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc9 50

Warning If user configuration is lower than the minimum capacity power, then the UEFI sets the system power to minimum capacity.





Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc6

Note Power is given in watts.





Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xca

Note Power is given in watts.





Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xce

The amount of power allocated to the system in Watts.

This value indicates if user configuration was accepted or ignored by the UEFI.