Power Capping

Note

Power capping is supported on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 only.

It is possible to adjust the system for reduced power consumption using the BMC. It is important to note that changes to power capping configuration only takes effect after DPU reboot.

Note

Power capping is disabled by default.

Redfish Power Capping Requests

Get General Power Capping Information

Control information:

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0

Output example:

{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0",
  "@odata.type": "#Control.v1_3_0.Control",
  "AllowableMax": 300,
  "AllowableMin": 200,
  "ControlMode": "Manual",
  "ControlType": "Power",
  "Id": "PowerLimit_0",
  "Name": "System Power Control",
  "SetPoint": 10,
  "SetPointUnits": "%",
  "Status": {
    "Health": "OK",
    "HealthRollup": "OK",
    "State": "Enabled"
  }
}

Power consumption information:

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PowerSubsystem

Output example:

{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PowerSubsystem",
  "@odata.type": "#PowerSubsystem.v1_1_0.PowerSubsystem",
  "Allocation ": {
    "AllocatedWatts": 200,
    "RequestedWatts": 30,
  },
  "CapacityWatts ": 300,
  "Id": "PowerSubsystem",
  "Name": "Power Subsystem",
  "PowerSupplies": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PowerSubsystem/PowerSupplies"
  },
  "Status": {
    "Health": "OK",
    "State": "Enabled"
  }
}


Enable/disable Power Capping

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0 -d '{"ControlMode":<"Manual"/"Disabled">}'


Set Power Allocation Percentage

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0 -d '{"SetPoint": <val>}'

Where val is the percentage of maximum capacity in Watts (AllowableMax).

Warning

If user configuration is lower than the minimum capacity power, then the UEFI sets the system power to minimum capacity.


IPMI Power Capping Commands

Get Power Capping Status

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc4


Enable/disable Power Capping

Copy
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc5 <val>

Where val:

  • 0 – disable

  • 1 – enable

Note

Changeable only from BMC prompt using admin account.


Get Power Capping Percentage

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc8


Set Power Capping Percentage

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc9 <val>

Where val is the value in percentage [0:100].

Note

Changeable only from BMC prompt using admin account.

For example, if the maximum power capacity is 120 Watts, then set the system to work at 60 Watts (50%) using the following command:

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc9 50

Warning

If user configuration is lower than the minimum capacity power, then the UEFI sets the system power to minimum capacity.


Get Maximum Power Capacity

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc6

Note

Power is given in watts.


Get Minimum Power Capacity

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xca

Note

Power is given in watts.


Get Capacity Allocation

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xce

The amount of power allocated to the system in Watts.

This value indicates if user configuration was accepted or ignored by the UEFI.
