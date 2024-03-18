On This Page
- Redfish Power Capping Requests
- IPMI Power Capping Commands
Power Capping
Power capping is supported on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 only.
It is possible to adjust the system for reduced power consumption using the BMC. It is important to note that changes to power capping configuration only takes effect after DPU reboot.
Power capping is disabled by default.
Get General Power Capping Information
Control information:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0
Output example:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0",
"@odata.type": "#Control.v1_3_0.Control",
"AllowableMax": 300,
"AllowableMin": 200,
"ControlMode": "Manual",
"ControlType": "Power",
"Id": "PowerLimit_0",
"Name": "System Power Control",
"SetPoint": 10,
"SetPointUnits": "%",
"Status": {
"Health": "OK",
"HealthRollup": "OK",
"State": "Enabled"
}
}
Power consumption information:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PowerSubsystem
Output example:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PowerSubsystem",
"@odata.type": "#PowerSubsystem.v1_1_0.PowerSubsystem",
"Allocation ": {
"AllocatedWatts": 200,
"RequestedWatts": 30,
},
"CapacityWatts ": 300,
"Id": "PowerSubsystem",
"Name": "Power Subsystem",
"PowerSupplies": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PowerSubsystem/PowerSupplies"
},
"Status": {
"Health": "OK",
"State": "Enabled"
}
}
Enable/disable Power Capping
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0 -d '{"ControlMode":<"Manual"/"Disabled">}'
Set Power Allocation Percentage
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Controls/PowerLimit_0 -d '{"SetPoint": <val>}'
Where val is the percentage of maximum capacity in Watts (AllowableMax).
If user configuration is lower than the minimum capacity power, then the UEFI sets the system power to minimum capacity.
Get Power Capping Status
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc4
Enable/disable Power Capping
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc5 <val>
Where val:
0 – disable
1 – enable
Changeable only from BMC prompt using admin account.
Get Power Capping Percentage
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc8
Set Power Capping Percentage
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc9 <val>
Where val is the value in percentage [0:100].
Changeable only from BMC prompt using admin account.
For example, if the maximum power capacity is 120 Watts, then set the system to work at 60 Watts (50%) using the following command:
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc9 50
If user configuration is lower than the minimum capacity power, then the UEFI sets the system power to minimum capacity.
Get Maximum Power Capacity
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc6
Power is given in watts.
Get Minimum Power Capacity
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xca
Power is given in watts.
Get Capacity Allocation
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xce
The amount of power allocated to the system in Watts.
This value indicates if user configuration was accepted or ignored by the UEFI.