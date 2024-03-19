BMC supports reset control of NVIDIA® BlueField® through the GPIOs connected to the BMC.

Issue the following command from the BMC to get the power status of the DPU:

Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis power status

To perform a reset of the DPU, use the following commands:

Description Command Hard reset of BlueField DPU (Arm cores and NIC) Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis power cycle Hard reset of BlueField Arm cores Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis power reset Soft Shutdown of Bluefield Arm OS Warning This command is relevant only for BlueField-3 DPUs. Copy Copied! ipmitool power soft

Warning Hard reset of the BlueField DPU is allowed only when the host asserts: PERST signal on BlueField-2

All_STANDBY signal on BlueField-3 The reset does not take effect by default. For the reset to be implemented, the user must disconnect the host PCIe from the DPU, which leads to the deassertion of the PERST/ALL_STANDBY signals. Only then will the reset take effect.

Warning Soft shutdown of BlueField Arm OS is allowed only when the Arm OS is running. To retrieve the Arm OS state, refer to the 0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".

OEM command 0xA1 is defined for additional non-standard reset controls of BlueField from BMC under the OEM NetFn group 0x30.

NVIDIA OEM command to reset BlueField DPU:

Request Response Reset Option 0x32 – NetFun

0xA1 – command

0x00 – Req_data1 (reset option) Completion code: 0x00 – success

<ipmi-error-code> – failure 0x02 – soft reset of BlueField Arm cores Note This reset command is only available when the DPU OS is up.

0x03 – reset on-board 3-port switch

After a successful shutdown, the DPU Arm enters a low-power standby state.

Note The DPU Arm cannot be fully powered off, and Standby is its final state

To get the DPU's OS state, refer to the 0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".

To get the DPU Arm to boot back to the DPU OS, users can either power cycle the DPU or perform a hard reset of the DPU Arm.