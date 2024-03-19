NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.01
Reset Control

Reset Control Using Redfish

Issue the following command from the BMC to get the power status of the DPU:

sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/

Example output:

{
  …  
  "PowerRestorePolicy": "AlwaysOn",
  "PowerState": "On",
 …
}

Hard Reset of BlueField DPU (Arm Cores and NIC Subsystem)

Note

Hard reset of the BlueField DPU is allowed only when the host asserts:

  • PERST signal on BlueField-2

  • All_STANDBY signal on BlueField-3

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "PowerCycle"}'

Example output:

{
  "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
    {
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
      "Message": "The request completed successfully.",
      "MessageArgs": [],
      "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
      "MessageSeverity": "OK",
      "Resolution": "None"
    }
  ]
}

Hard Reset of BlueField Arm Cores

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "ForceRestart"}'

Example output:

{
  "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
    {
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
      "Message": "The request completed successfully.",
      "MessageArgs": [],
      "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
      "MessageSeverity": "OK",
      "Resolution": "None"
    }
  ]
}

Soft Shutdown of BlueField Arm OS

Warning

This command is relevant only for BlueField-3 DPUs.

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType": "GracefulShutdown"}'

Example output:

{
  "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
    {
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
      "Message": "The request completed successfully.",
      "MessageArgs": [],
      "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
      "MessageSeverity": "OK",
      "Resolution": "None"
    }
  ]
}

Monitoring DPU OS Shutdown with Redfish

When the DPU OS shuts down successfully, PowerState changes to Paused and StatusState changes to StandbyOffline.

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

Example output:

... 
"PowerState": "Paused",
...
 "Status": {
    "Health": "OK",
    "HealthRollup": "OK",
    "State": "StandbyOffline"
  },
...

Reset Control Using IPMI

BMC supports reset control of NVIDIA® BlueField® through the GPIOs connected to the BMC.

Issue the following command from the BMC to get the power status of the DPU:

ipmitool chassis power status

To perform a reset of the DPU, use the following commands:

Description

Command

Hard reset of BlueField DPU (Arm cores and NIC)
ipmitool chassis power cycle

Hard reset of BlueField Arm cores
ipmitool chassis power reset

Soft Shutdown of Bluefield Arm OS

Warning

This command is relevant only for BlueField-3 DPUs.
ipmitool power soft
Warning

Hard reset of the BlueField DPU is allowed only when the host asserts:

  • PERST signal on BlueField-2
  • All_STANDBY signal on BlueField-3

The reset does not take effect by default. For the reset to be implemented, the user must disconnect the host PCIe from the DPU, which leads to the deassertion of the PERST/ALL_STANDBY signals. Only then will the reset take effect.

Warning

Soft shutdown of BlueField Arm OS is allowed only when the Arm OS is running. To retrieve the Arm OS state, refer to the 0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".

OEM command 0xA1 is defined for additional non-standard reset controls of BlueField from BMC under the OEM NetFn group 0x30.

NVIDIA OEM command to reset BlueField DPU:

Request

Response

Reset Option

  • 0x32 – NetFun

  • 0xA1 – command

  • 0x00 – Req_data1 (reset option)

Completion code:

  • 0x00 – success

  • <ipmi-error-code> – failure

  • 0x02 – soft reset of BlueField Arm cores

    Note

    This reset command is only available when the DPU OS is up.

  • 0x03 – reset on-board 3-port switch

Monitoring DPU OS Shutdown Using IPMI

After a successful shutdown, the DPU Arm enters a low-power standby state.

Note

The DPU Arm cannot be fully powered off, and Standby is its final state

To get the DPU's OS state, refer to the 0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".

To get the DPU Arm to boot back to the DPU OS, users can either power cycle the DPU or perform a hard reset of the DPU Arm.

Note

The output of IPMItool chassis power status will show "Chassis power is on".
