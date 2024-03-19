On This Page
Reset Control
Issue the following command from the BMC to get the power status of the DPU:
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/
Example output:
{
…
"PowerRestorePolicy": "AlwaysOn",
"PowerState": "On",
…
}
Hard Reset of BlueField DPU (Arm Cores and NIC Subsystem)
Hard reset of the BlueField DPU is allowed only when the host asserts:
PERST signal on BlueField-2
All_STANDBY signal on BlueField-3
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "PowerCycle"}'
Example output:
{
"@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
{
"@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
"Message": "The request completed successfully.",
"MessageArgs": [],
"MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
"MessageSeverity": "OK",
"Resolution": "None"
}
]
}
Hard Reset of BlueField Arm Cores
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "ForceRestart"}'
Example output:
{
"@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
{
"@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
"Message": "The request completed successfully.",
"MessageArgs": [],
"MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
"MessageSeverity": "OK",
"Resolution": "None"
}
]
}
Soft Shutdown of BlueField Arm OS
This command is relevant only for BlueField-3 DPUs.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType": "GracefulShutdown"}'
Example output:
{
"@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
{
"@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
"Message": "The request completed successfully.",
"MessageArgs": [],
"MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
"MessageSeverity": "OK",
"Resolution": "None"
}
]
}
Monitoring DPU OS Shutdown with Redfish
When the DPU OS shuts down successfully, PowerState changes to Paused and StatusState changes to StandbyOffline.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield
Example output:
...
"PowerState": "Paused",
...
"Status": {
"Health": "OK",
"HealthRollup": "OK",
"State": "StandbyOffline"
},
...
BMC supports reset control of NVIDIA® BlueField® through the GPIOs connected to the BMC.
Issue the following command from the BMC to get the power status of the DPU:
ipmitool chassis power status
To perform a reset of the DPU, use the following commands:
|
Description
|
Command
|
Hard reset of BlueField DPU (Arm cores and NIC)
|
|
Hard reset of BlueField Arm cores
|
|
Soft Shutdown of Bluefield Arm OS
Warning
This command is relevant only for BlueField-3 DPUs.
|
Hard reset of the BlueField DPU is allowed only when the host asserts:
- PERST signal on BlueField-2
- All_STANDBY signal on BlueField-3
The reset does not take effect by default. For the reset to be implemented, the user must disconnect the host PCIe from the DPU, which leads to the deassertion of the PERST/ALL_STANDBY signals. Only then will the reset take effect.
Soft shutdown of BlueField Arm OS is allowed only when the Arm OS is running. To retrieve the Arm OS state, refer to the 0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".
OEM command 0xA1 is defined for additional non-standard reset controls of BlueField from BMC under the OEM NetFn group 0x30.
NVIDIA OEM command to reset BlueField DPU:
|
Request
|
Response
|
Reset Option
|
|
Completion code:
|
Monitoring DPU OS Shutdown Using IPMI
After a successful shutdown, the DPU Arm enters a low-power standby state.
The DPU Arm cannot be fully powered off, and Standby is its final state
To get the DPU's OS state, refer to the 0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".
To get the DPU Arm to boot back to the DPU OS, users can either power cycle the DPU or perform a hard reset of the DPU Arm.
The output of IPMItool chassis power status will show "Chassis power is on".