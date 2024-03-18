NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.01
Retrieving Data from BlueField Via IPMB

The BMC can retrieve information on BlueField's sensors and FRUs via IPMI over IPMB protocol. IPMItool commands can be issued from the BMC using the following format:

ipmitool -I ipmb <ipmitool_arguments>

List of IPMI Supported Sensors

Sensor

Sensor ID

Description

bluefield_temp

0

Support NIC monitoring of BlueField's temperature

p0_temp

5

Port 0 temperature

p1_temp

6

Port 1 temperature

p0_link

7

Port0 link status

  • 0x100 – connection OK

  • 0x200 – connection error

p1_link

8

Port1 link status

  • 0x100 – connection OK

  • 0x200 – connection error

List of IPMI Supported FRUs

FRU

ID

Description

update_timer

0

set_emu_param.service is responsible for collecting data on sensors and FRUs every 3 seconds. This regular update is required for sensors but not for FRUs whose content is less susceptible to change. update_timer is used to sample the FRUs every hour instead. Users may need this timer if they are issuing several raw IPMItool FRU read commands. This helps assess how many times users must retrieve large FRU data before the next FRU update.

update_timer is a hexadecimal number.

fw_info

1

ConnectX firmware information, Arm firmware version, and MLNX_OFED version

The fw_info is in ASCII format

nic_pci_dev_info

2

NIC vendor ID, device ID, subsystem vendor ID, and subsystem device ID

The nic_pci_dev_info is in ASCII format

cpuinfo

3

CPU information reported in lscpu and /proc/cpuinfo

The cpuinfo is in ASCII format

emmc_info

8

eMMC size, list of its partitions, and partitions usage (in ASCII format).

eMMC CID, CSD, and extended CSD registers (in binary format).

The ASCII data is separated from the binary data with StartBinary marker.

qsfp0_eeprom

9

FRU for QSFP 0 EEPROM page 0 content (256 bytes in binary format)

qsfp1_eeprom

10

FRU for QSFP 1 EEPROM page 0 content (256 bytes in binary format)

Note

Applicable for dual-port devices only.

ip_addresses

11

This FRU is empty at start time. It can be used to write the BMC port 0 and port 1 IP addresses to the BlueField. They follow these formats:

BMC: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX
P0: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX
P1: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX

The size of the written file should be 61 bytes exactly.

eth0

13

Network interface 0 information. Updated once every minute.

eth1

14

Network interface 1 information. Updated once every minute.

Note

Applicable for dual-port devices only.

bf_uid

15

BlueField device UUID

Supported IPMI Commands

All the following commands are prepended with ipmitool on the command line.

Commands

IPMItool Command

Relevant IPMI 2.0 Rev1.1 Spec Section

Get Device ID

mc info

20.1

Broadcast "Get Device ID"

Part of "mc info"

20.9

Get BMC Global Enables

mc getenables

22.2

Get Device SDR Info

sdr info

35.2

Get Device SDR

"sdr get", "sdr list" or

"sdr elist"

35.3

Get Sensor Hysteresis

sdr get <sensor_id>

35.7

Set Sensor Threshold

sensor thresh <sensor-id> <threshold> <setting>

35.8

Get Sensor Threshold

sdr get <sensor_id>

35.9

Get Sensor Event Enable

sdr get <sensor_id>

35.11

Get Sensor Reading

sensor reading <sensor_id>

35.14

Get Sensor Type

sdr type <type>

35.16

Read FRU Data

fru read <fru_number> <file_to_write_to> – provides FRU data

34.2

Get SDR Repository Info

sdr info

33.9

Get SEL Info

"sel" or "sel info"

40.2

Get SEL Allocation Info

"sel" or "sel info"

40.3

Get SEL Entry

"sel list" or "sel elist"

40.5

Delete SEL Entry

sel delete <id>

40.8

Clear SEL

sel clear

40.9
