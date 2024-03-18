NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.01
RShim Over USB

Network Connection from BMC to BlueField DPU

By default, the BMC and BlueField interfaces are configured as follows (static IPs and MACs):

BMC

BlueField

Interface Name

"tmfifo_net0"

"tmfifo_net0"

MAC Address

00:1A:CA:FF:FF:02

00:1A:CA:FF:FF:01

IP Address

192.168.100.1

192.168.100.2

Enable RShim on DPU BMC

  1. Disable RShim on the host. Run the following on the host:

    systemctl stop rshim
systemctl disable rshim

    Note

    If the RShim driver is not installed on the host, this step can be skipped.

  2. Enable RShim on the BMC using the Redfish interface:

    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH -d '{
      "BmcRShim": {
        "BmcRShimEnabled": true
      }
}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Oem/Nvidia

  3. Check the current BmcRShimEnabled value and wait until it changes to true:

    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Oem/Nvidia

    Note

    This may take up to 8 seconds. If the BmcRShimEnabled value does not change, disable BMC RShim by setting the value to false then repeating steps 1-3.
