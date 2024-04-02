On This Page
- System Event Log
- Dynamic Configuration of SEL capacity
- SEL Redfish Commands
- SEL IPMI Commands
- SEL Message Types
- ADC Sensors
- System Commands
- Redfish Event Log
System Log
The system event log (SEL) is non-volatile repository for system events and certain system configuration information. SEL entries have a unique "record ID" field. This field is used for retrieving log entries from the SEL. Record IDs are not required to be sequential or consecutive. Applications should not assume that the SEL record ID follows any particular numeric ordering.
Event logs are chassis events, recorded in the BMC software which can be read using IPMI commands.
If the SEL is full and a new event is raised, the oldest record is removed and the new one is placed at the end of the SEL.
SEL may be accessed, even after BlueField failure, on the server through IPMI LAN access.
Dynamic Configuration of SEL capacity
User can dynamically configure the SEL Info event capacity through Redfish command or IPMI raw command, if the capacity to be set is smaller than the existing records number, the older records will be removed. The oldest record will be removed when the records number reaches the capacity.
SEL Redfish Commands
Display SEL Information
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog",
"@odata.type": "#LogService.v1_1_0.LogService",
"Actions": {
"#LogService.ClearLog": {
"target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Actions/LogService.ClearLog"
}
},
"DateTime": "2023-09-27T14:28:50+00:00",
"DateTimeLocalOffset": "+00:00",
"Description": "System Event Log Service",
"Entries": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries"
},
"Id": "EventLog",
"Name": "Event Log Service",
"Oem": {
"Nvidia": {
"@odata.type": "#NvidiaLogService.v1_0_0.NvidiaLogService",
"LatestEntryID": "4",
"LatestEntryTimeStamp": "2023-09-27T14:19:30+00:00"
}
},
"OverWritePolicy": "WrapsWhenFull"
}
Display List of Events
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntryCollection.LogEntryCollection",
"Description": "Collection of System Event Log Entries",
"Members": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/1",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_9_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/1/attachment",
"Created": "2023-09-27T14:18:39+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "1",
"Message": "12V_ATX sensor crossed a warning low threshold going low. Reading=6.048000 Threshold=10.400000.",
"MessageArgs": [
"12V_ATX",
"6.048000",
"10.400000"
],
"MessageId": "OpenBMC.0.1.SensorThresholdWarningLowGoingLow",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolution": "",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
…
],
"Members@odata.count": 1,
"Name": "System Event Log Entries"
}
Clear SEL
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Actions/LogService.ClearLog
Configure SEL Info Log Capacity
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Oem/Nvidia/SelCapacity -d '{"ErrorInfoCap":300 }'
Get SEL Info Log Capacity
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Oem/Nvidia/SelCapacity
{
"ErrorInfoCap": 300
}
SEL IPMI Commands
The following table lists the command to use to view event logs:
|
Command
|
Description
|
|
Displays information about SEL
|
|
Displays list of events
|
|
Displays extended info list of events
|
|
Saves SEL events to a file
|
|
Clears SEL
The following table lists the command to set/get the SEL capacity:
|Command
|Description
Configure SEL Info log capacity. The capacity is 4 bytes value.
To set the capacity to 300 lines, the value should be '0x2c 0x01 0x00 0x00'.
|Get SEL Info log capacity
SEL Message Types
The following subsections detail the messages which are added to the BMC SEL and the scenarios that trigger them.
UEFI Boot
Messages are added to the BMC SEL while the DPU UEFI is booting which describe the status of the UEFI boot.
SEL messages:
- SMBus initialization
- PCI resource configuration
- System boot initiated
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0037
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 06:36:06 UTC 06:36:06 UTC
Generator ID : 0001
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : System Firmware
Sensor Number : 06
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : c207ff
Description : PCI resource configuration
IPMB Sensors
QSFP Sensors
Messages are added to the SEL in case of a change in the status of the QSFP cables. The messages describe the event and status of the sensor.
List of QSFP sensors:
- P0_link – the QSFP 0 cable status
- P1_link – the QSFP 1 cable status
SEL messages:
- Config Error – the QSFP cable is down
- Connected – the QSFP cable is up
Example:
SEL Record ID : 003e
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 07:08:28 UTC 07:08:28 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Cable / Interconnect
Sensor Number : 00
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data (RAW) : 010f0f
Event Interpretation : Missing
Description : Config Error
Sensor ID : p0_link (0x0)
Entity ID : 31.1
Sensor Type (Discrete): Cable / Interconnect
States Asserted : Cable / Interconnect
[Config Error]
Temperature Sensors
Messages are added to the SEL if temperature sensors detect a value higher than the sensor thresholds. The messages include a description of the event, DPU FRU device description, DPU BMC device description, and the status of the sensor.
List of temperature sensors:
- bluefield_temp – Bluefield temperature
- p0_temp – QSFP 0 cable temperature
- p1_temp – QSFP 1 cable temperature
SEL messages:
- Upper Critical going high – crossing a upper critical threshold
- Upper Non-critical going high – crossing a upper non-critical threshold
- Lower Critical going low – crossing a lower critical threshold
- Lower Non-critical going low – crossing a lower non-critical threshold
Example:
SEL Record ID : 003c
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 07:01:06 UTC 07:01:06 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Temperature
Sensor Number : 03
Event Type : Threshold
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data (RAW) : 592802
Trigger Reading : 40.000degrees C
Trigger Threshold : 2.000degrees C
Description : Upper Critical going high
Sensor ID : p0_temp (0x3)
Entity ID : 0.1
Sensor Type (Threshold) : Temperature
Sensor Reading : 40 (+/- 0) degrees C
Status : ok
Lower Non-Recoverable : na
Lower Critical : -5.000
Lower Non-Critical : 0.000
Upper Non-Critical : 70.000
Upper Critical : 75.000
Upper Non-Recoverable : na
Positive Hysteresis : Unspecified
Negative Hysteresis : Unspecified
Assertion Events :
Event Enable : Event Messages Disabled
Assertions Enabled : lnc- lcr- unc+ ucr+
Deassertions Enabled : lnc+ lcr+ unc- ucr-
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
Board Mfg Date : Tue Jan 3 23:16:00 2023 UTC
Board Mfg : Nvidia
Board Product : Nvidia-BMCMezz
Board Serial : MT2251XZ02W5
Board Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
FRU Device Description : BlueField-3 Smar (ID 250)
Board Mfg Date : Tue Jan 3 23:16:00 2023 UTC
Board Mfg : Nvidia
Board Product : BlueField-3 SmartNIC Main Card
Board Serial : MT2251XZ02W5
Board Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
Product Manufacturer : Nvidia
Product Name : BlueField-3 SmartNIC Main Card
Product Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
Product Version : A3
Product Serial : MT2251XZ02W5
Product Asset Tag : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
ADC Sensors
Messages are added to the SEL if the sensor voltage crosses the sensor's thresholds. The messages include a description of the event, DPU FRU device description, DPU BMC device description, and the status of the sensor.
List of ADC sensors:
- 1V_BMC
- 1_2V_BMC
- 1_8V
- 1_8V_BMC
- 2_5V
- 3_3V
- 3_3V_RGM
- 5V
- 12V_ATX
- 12V_PCIe
- DVDD
- HVDD
- VDD
- VDDQ
- VDD_CPU_L
- VDD_CPU_R
SEL messages:
- Upper Non-critical going high – crossing a upper non-critical threshold
- Lower Non-critical going low – crossing a lower non-critical threshold
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0042
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 09:20:50 UTC 09:20:50 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Voltage
Sensor Number : 06
Event Type : Threshold
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data (RAW) : 50a9ff
Trigger Reading : 1.200Volts
Trigger Threshold : 1.810Volts
Description : Lower Non-critical going low
Sensor ID : 1_2V_BMC (0x6)
Entity ID : 0.1
Sensor Type (Threshold) : Voltage
Sensor Reading : 1.200 (+/- 0) Volts
Status : ok
Lower Non-Recoverable : na
Lower Critical : na
Lower Non-Critical : 1.143
Upper Non-Critical : 1.257
Upper Critical : na
Upper Non-Recoverable : na
Positive Hysteresis : Unspecified
Negative Hysteresis : Unspecified
Assertion Events :
Event Enable : Event Messages Disabled
Assertions Enabled : lnc- unc+
Deassertions Enabled : lnc+ unc-
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
Board Mfg Date : Tue Jan 3 23:16:00 2023 UTC
Board Mfg : Nvidia
Board Product : Nvidia-BMCMezz
Board Serial : MT2251XZ02W5
Board Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
FRU Device Description : BlueField-3 Smar (ID 250)
Board Mfg Date : Tue Jan 3 23:16:00 2023 UTC
Board Mfg : Nvidia
Board Product : BlueField-3 SmartNIC Main Card
Board Serial : MT2251XZ02W5
Board Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
Product Manufacturer : Nvidia
Product Name : BlueField-3 SmartNIC Main Card
Product Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
Product Version : A3
Product Serial : MT2251XZ02W5
Product Asset Tag : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
System Commands
Warm Rebooting DPU
SEL messages:
System boot initiated
Initiated by warm reset
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0001
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 01/10/24 14:25:07 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : System Boot Initiated
Sensor Number : 17
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 020000
Description : Initiated by warm reset
Hard Rebooting DPU
SEL messages:
System boot initiated
Initiated by hard reset
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0008
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 01/10/24 14:33:01 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : System Boot Initiated
Sensor Number : 17
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 010000
Description : Initiated by hard reset
Shutting Down DPU
SEL messages:
OS Critical Stop
OS graceful shutdown
Example:
SEL Record ID : 000a
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 01/10/24 14:34:45 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : OS Critical Stop
Sensor Number : 18
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 030000
Description : OS graceful shutdown
Updating BMC
SEL messages:
OS Critical Stop
OS graceful shutdown
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0010
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 01/10/24 15:48:01 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Version Change
Sensor Number : 19
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : c70e00
Description : Firmware or software change success, Mngmt SW agent change
Adding BMC User
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3/attachment",
"Created": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "3",
"Message": "BMC User Create test0",
"Modified": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Deleting BMC User
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2/attachment",
"Created": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "2",
"Message": "BMC User Delete test0",
"Modified": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Renaming BMC User
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2/attachment",
"Created": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "2",
"Message": "BMC User Rename test0 To test1",
"Modified": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Changing BMC IPv6
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/21",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/21/attachment",
"Created": "2024-01-10T15:53:57+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "21",
"Message": "BMC IPv6 Address Change",
"Modified": "2024-01-10T15:53:57+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Changing BMC IPv4
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/19",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/19/attachment",
"Created": "2024-01-10T15:53:57+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "19",
"Message": "BMC IPv4 Address Change",
"Modified": "2024-01-10T15:53:57+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Resetting BMC Soft
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/17",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/17/attachment",
"Created": "2024-01-10T15:52:46+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "17",
"Message": "BMC Soft Reset",
"Modified": "2024-01-10T15:52:46+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}