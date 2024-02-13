Table of Common Commands
|Capability
|Redfish
|IPMItool
|Supported in NIC Mode? [Y/N]
|Changing the default BMC password
|Changing default password using Redfish
|N/A
|Yes
|Changing the default UEFI password
|Changing UEFI Password
|N/A
|Yes
|Enabling/disabling secure boot
|Setting Secure Boot State
|N/A
|N/A
|Updating BMC firmware
|BMC and CEC firmware update
|N/A
|Yes
|Updating DPU BFB
|Pushing BFB from BMC to BlueField Arm
|N/A
|Yes
|Configuring DPU to network boot from the out-of-band interface first
|Boot Config Using Redfish
|Boot Config Using IPMI
|N/A
|Resetting DPU
|Reset control
|Partial
|Resetting DPU BMC
|Reset control using Redfish
|Reset control using IPMI
|Yes
|Factory reset
|Factory Reset Redfish Command
|Factory Reset IPMI Command
|Yes
|Getting DPU versions
|System inventory
|N/A
|No
|Getting DPU BMC versions
|Retrieving BMC version using Redfish
|Retrieving BMC version using IPMI command
|Yes
|Getting high-speed ports MAC addresses for mapping DPUs' Ethernet devices
|Chassis Card1 NetworkAdapters
|List of IPMI Supported FRUs
|No
|DPU monitoring (SEL, FRU, etc.)
|No
|User management
|User management Redfish commands
|User management IPMI commands
|Yes
|Enabling secure boot with customer keys
|BIOS secure boot configuration
|N/A
|N/A
|Enabling/disabling zero-trust mode
|N/A
|Enable/disable RShim from Host
|Yes – BlueField-3 only
|Enabling RShim from DPU BMC
|Enable RShim on DPU BMC
|Enable RShim
|Yes
|Changing DPU mode
|Redfish NIC Subsystem Management
|Changing operation mode
|Yes – BlueField-3 only
|Partial BFB update (ATF/UEFI)
|Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from BMC
|Yes