BlueField Arm State
This section outlines methods for monitoring the state of NVIDIA® BlueField® Arm using either Redfish or IPMI.
The BMC polls the host status from the
NIC subsystem on BlueField
using the NC-SI interface approximately every 30 seconds. Due to this implementation, some stages of the Arm boot process may not be captured. The expected
OemLastState values to indicate boot completion for the different modes are as follows:
OsIsRunning– for DPU mode
UEFI– for NIC mode
curl -k -u root:
'<password>' -H
"Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https:
//<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield
The BlueField Arm state is represented by the
OemLastState field under
BootProgress.
Example output:
...
"BootProgress": {
...
"OemLastState":
"OsIsRunning"
}
...
The possible values for
OemLastState are:
BootRom
BL2
BL31
UEFI
OsStarting
OsIsRunning
LowPowerStandby
FirmwareUpdateInProgress
OsCrashDumpInProgress
OsCrashDumpIsComplete
FWFaultCrashDumpInProgress
FWFaultCrashDumpIsComplete
Invalid
To get the BlueField
Arm state with IPMI, refer to the
0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".