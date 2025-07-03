BMC Sensor Data

BlueField sensors are stored within the Sensors schema under the Chassis schema. To retrieve the list of supported sensors, execute the following command:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors

The following is an example of the anticipated output:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors", "@odata.type": "#SensorCollection.SensorCollection", "Description": "Collection of Sensors for this Chassis", "Members": [ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/power_envelope" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/power_envelope_deviation" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/soc_power" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/bluefield_temp" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/ddr_temp" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/p0_temp" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/p1_temp" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/12V_ATX" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/12V_PCIe" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/1V_BMC" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/1_2V_BMC" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/1_8V" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/1_8V_BMC" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/2_5V" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/3_3V" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/3_3V_RGM" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/5V" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/DVDD" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/HVDD" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/VDD" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/VDDQ" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/VDD_CPU_L" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/VDD_CPU_R" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/rtc_voltage" } ], "Members@odata.count": 24, "Name": "Sensors"





Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/<sensor_name>

The following is an example of a temperature sensor BlueField reading:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/bluefield_temp { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/bluefield_temp", "@odata.type": "#Sensor.v1_2_0.Sensor", "Id": "bluefield_temp", "Name": "bluefield temp", "Reading": 43.0, "ReadingRangeMax": 255.0, "ReadingRangeMin": 0.0, "ReadingType": "Temperature", "ReadingUnits": "Cel", "RelatedItem": [ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield" } ], "Status": { "Conditions": [], "Health": "OK", "HealthRollup": "OK", "State": "Enabled" }, "Thresholds": { "LowerCaution": { "Reading": 5.0 }, "LowerCritical": { "Reading": 0.0 }, "UpperCaution": { "Reading": 95.0 }, "UpperCritical": { "Reading": 105.0 } } }





The following commands set the thresholds for sensors that support setting a threshold:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/<sensor name>/ -d '{"Thresholds":{"<Threshold name>": {"Reading":<value>}}}'

The following is an example of how to set the upper critical threshold for the BlueField temperature sensor:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/bluefield_temp -d '{"Thresholds":{"UpperCritical": {"Reading":100}}}' { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The request completed successfully.", "MessageArgs": [], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success", "MessageSeverity": "OK", "Resolution": "None" } ] }



