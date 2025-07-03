Boot Configuration

The Boot Source Override feature provides administrators with remote control over a system's boot sequence, eliminating the need for physical access to configure boot order settings. This capability allows for one-time or persistent boot source overrides, enabling seamless OS deployment, system recovery, and remote diagnostics. Administrators can dynamically set the boot target (for example, PXE) , ensuring flexibility for various operational needs. Boot Source Override is particularly useful for automated provisioning, disaster recovery, firmware updates, and security hardening by enforcing specific boot policies.

To retrieve boot source override configuration, run:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

Example for Redfish Boot Source Override Get result:

Copy Copied! "Boot": { ... "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Disabled", "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "None", ... }

The following parameters can be set when configuring the boot source via the Redfish command:

BootSourceOverrideEnabled – should be set according to the following values: Disabled – Boot Source Override will be disabled Once – host will use the Boot Source Override settings only during the next host boot Continuous – host will always use the Boot Source Override settings

BootSourceOverrideMode – should be set according to the values under redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield > Boot/BootSourceOverrideMode@Redfish.AllowableValues

BootSourceOverrideTarget – should be set according to the values under redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield > Boot/BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues

Note When UefiTarget is selected, make sure that: BootSourceOverrideMode is set to UEFI , and

UefiTargetBootSourceOverride is set to one of the UEFI supported BootOptions (e.g., Boot0007).

UefiTargetBootSourceOverride – this option will be available in the RF JSON if BootSourceOverrideTarget is set to UefiTarget

AutomaticRetryConfig – only Disabled is supported

BootNext – this option will be in the RF JSON if BootSourceOverrideTarget is set to UefiBootnext

To set the Boot Source Override command, use the following redfish command:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{ "Boot":{ "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "<OverrideEnabled>", "BootSourceOverrideMode": "<Mode>", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "<Target>" } }'

Note Boot Override Setting will be utilized by the BIOS/UEFI on the next boot and will be reflected in the redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield boot schema.

Example for Redfish Boot Source Override command, setting next boot non-persistent to PXE boot:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{ "Boot":{ "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once", "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "Pxe" } }'

ipmitool provides the ability to manage the Boot Source Override option and to configure the system to boot from a PXE server.

Get current setting: This give information about: If the option is valid. Is it persistence or only for the next boot. Boot type.

Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootparam get 5

Change the boot override settings to one-time enforce PXE boot with a 60 seconds timeout. If the DPU is not reset within 60 seconds, the boot parameters will be invalid: Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag force_pxe options=timeout

Change the boot override settings to one-time enforce PXE boot without the 60 seconds timeout. Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag force_pxe options=no-timeout Note The timer is only relevant for BF3. It is not recommended to use the ipmitool chassis bootparam without specifying the options, otherwise, the timer behavior is unexpected.

Change the boot override settings to the default boot device: Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag none

Set the host to always use the boot override settings. This command will not trigger the 60 second timer. Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootdev pxe options=persistent Info Whenever the user modifies the bootdev or bootparm settings, the persistent option will be disabled unless the persistent option is specifically enabled.

Info The BlueField Boot Source Override setting from BMC is persistent until it is set to none or until the BFB image is updated again.



