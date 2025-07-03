Bug Fixes History
4277784
Description: A Host power cycle or BMC reboot is required in case NIC firmware is updated and the package ID changes.
Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU2
4247964
Description: The error notification is not clear on BFB Update when RShim is not owned by the BMC.
Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU2
4128189
Description: When updating the BFB image on a BlueField-2 system via HTTP/HTTPS using Redfish, the operation may fail if the system is overloaded.
Fixed in version: 24.10
4129718
Description: If the path of installation of the bfb image (i.e.,
Fixed in version: 24.10
4135001
Description: The serial number is missing from SMBIOS table 3 and from Redfish schema
Fixed in version: 24.10
4151178
Description: The
Fixed in version: 24.10
4047689
Description: While running the reprovisioning script from BMC, the RShim boot device appears to be busy which causes the script to fail without completing the process.
Fixed in version: 24.10
4146640
Description: In the event of a server reboot, the BMC may boot before the host and take control of the RShim before the host.
Fixed in version: 24.10
3991930
Description: The reported dump entry creation date is not initialized properly and reports the default system date
Fixed in version: 24.10
4064371
Description: The BMC dump collection is missing the
Fixed in version: 24.10
3906500
Description: Using the header
Fixed in version: 24.07
3875280
Description: UUID and SKU properties are intermittently unavailable after BlueField BMC reboot.
Fixed in version: 24.07
3888140
Description: When warm rebooting the BlueField OS, the IPMB channel between the BlueField and BlueField BMC may fail to function due to underlying I2C channel issues. If this o ccurs, all functionality relying on this channel are affected, including:
Fixed in version: 24.07
3878990
Description: The BMC may provide incorrect bootstrap credentials to the UEFI. This results in the failure of any BIOS configurations.
Fixed in version: 24.07
3855648
Description: The manager factory reset action is named
Fixed in version: 24.07
3599016
Description: After a BFB update, it takes the BMC ~30 seconds to sync with the true values from the DPU reflected in the command
Fixed in version: 24.04
3837485
Description: In some instances, consecutive core dumps occur, and since extracting the NIC debug log is a lengthy operation, this could result in log mismatch and inaccurate information.
Fixed in version: 24.04
3780188
Description: Add bad syndrome pipe also in dynamic mode.
Fixed in version: 24.04
3634701
Description: In the Redfish
Fixed in version: 24.04
3662417
Description: The BMC may provide incorrect bootstrap credentials to the UEFI. This would result in the failure of any BIOS configurations.
Fixed in version: 24.01
3715528
Description: The
Fixed in version: 24.01
3561677
Description: It is not possible to modify the values of the BootOrder, BootOverride, and Secure Boot attributes from the UEFI menu because they are set by default to be configured from Redfish interface.
Fixed in version: 23.09
3566036
Description: After performing BF BMC factory reset, the
Fixed in version: 23.09
3587968
Description: VLAN 4040 serves as a dedicated VLAN for facilitating Redfish communication between UEFI and DPU BMC. However, if the OOB RJ45 port is connected to an unmanaged switch or hub, the VLAN traffic from VLAN 4040 may spill over into the broader LAN network which may lead the local UEFI to unintentionally communicate with a remote BMC instead of the intended local BMC.
Fixed in version: 23.09
3478796
Description: Rarely, it is possible for the BMC to exceed the boot timeout set by the root of trust. In such case, the RoT initiates a second reboot of the BMC, which is expected to result in a successful boot.
Fixed in version: 23.09
3604148
Description: In the uncommon scenario where, following a system power cycle, the DPU fails to boot successfully, the BMC would be unable to retrieve network data from the DPU's operating system. This leads to an absence of information in the Redfish chassis schema, which is responsible for describing the network adapters.
Fixed in version: 23.09
3600004
Description: Description: In dual-port DPU, the DPU's Redfish schema, specifically the "chassis NetworkAdapters", will replicate the data from port 1 into port 2.
Fixed in version: 23.09
3560559
Description: If the DPU OS's OOB interface is disabled, it may lead to an issue that results in the DPU BMC losing network connectivity. This problem arises when the UEFI enables the OOB port (e.g., PXE, Redfish), but the OS does not load the necessary services and OOB kernel driver. In this scenario, the physical link remains active despite the OS driver not functioning, causing the hardware queue to become filled. Consequently, flow control pause packets are sent to the onboard 3-port switch, which may eventually lead to the DPU BMC losing its network connectivity.
Fixed in version: 23.09
N/A
Description: If the NIC BMC boots with non-default network configuration under
Fixed in version: 23.09
3554128
Description:
Fixed in version: 23.07
2930671
Description: A power cycle of the system might result in BMC MAC change.
Fixed in version: 2.8.2-34
3444360
Description: IPMI LAN print does not work in stateful DHCPv6.
Fixed in version: 2.8.2
200767989
Description: SOL console receives a garbage message when it is connected.
Fixed in version: 2.8.2
200748177
Description: PXE boot via OOB interface enters grub mode when cold rebooting the x86 host against BFB version 3.7.0.
Fixed in version: 2.8.2