CEC and BMC Firmware Operations

Info Firmware update takes about 12 minutes.

After initiating the BMC secure update, a response similar to the following is received depending on whether HttpPushUri or MultipartHttpPushUri is used:

HttpPushUri API: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -T <package_path> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "<id>", "TaskState": "Running" }

MultipartHttpPushUri API: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/update-multipart -F 'UpdateParameters={};type=application/octet-stream' -F UpdateFile=@<package_path> { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "<id>", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK" } Where: package_path – the BMC firmware image file including its path For example: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root: 'myP@ssword_12345!' https:



The following command is used to track secure firmware update progress:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<id> | jq -r ' .PercentComplete' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 2123 100 2123 0 0 38600 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 37910 20

The task has completed when PercentComplete reaches 100.

Since the reboot option is disabled during the update procedure, the following command is used to reboot the BMC:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<id> | jq -r ' .PercentComplete' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 3822 100 3822 0 0 81319 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 81319 100 curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -d '{"ResetType": "GracefulRestart"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Manager.Reset { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The request completed successfully.", "MessageArgs": [], "MessageId": "Base.1.13.0.Success", "MessageSeverity": "OK", "Resolution": "None" } ] }

The following commands are used to verify the current BMC firmware version after reboot:

For BlueField-3: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware | jq -r ' .Version' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 513 100 513 0 0 9679 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 9679

For BlueField-2: Fetch the firmware ID from FirmwareInventory : Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https:/<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory", "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventoryCollection.SoftwareInventoryCollection", "Members": [ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/8c8549f3_BMC_Firmware" … Use the following command with the fetched firmware ID from the previous step: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https:/<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/8c8549f3_BMC_Firmware | jq -r ' .Version' % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 471 100 471 0 0 622 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 621 bmc-23.04



For BlueField-3 BMC only, w hen updating to an identical version using MultipartHttpPushUri , it is necessary to include ForceUpdate=true :

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/update-multipart -F 'UpdateParameters={"ForceUpdate":true};type=application/octet-stream' -F UpdateFile=@<package_path>