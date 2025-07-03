Changes and New Features

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to " Change Log History ".

BMC Boot Time Optimization – Enhanced ipmitool SDR, sensor, and FRU command availability after BMC reset to improve system monitoring responsiveness.

BMC Inventory Support Enhancement – Added Redfish system processor and memory schema support with expanded inventory capabilities (refer to System Processor and System Memory for a complete list of supported attributes).

Version Propagation Improvement – BMC now propagates active and pending BMC and CEC versions to NIC firmware, enabling host installation tools to retrieve current version information.

SEL Enhancement – Fixed Redfish and SEL logging system for BlueField-3 BMC ensuring time-synchronized and consistent event logs across all management interfaces.

Redfish NIC Firmware Update No OS service interruption – Added Redfish command support for NIC firmware update flow without BlueField Arm OS service interruption (DPU mode only).