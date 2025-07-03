On This Page
- Rev 24.10-LTS2 - February 28, 2025
- Rev v24.10-LTSU1 FUR – January 02, 2025
- Rev v24.10-LTSU1 – December 06, 2024
- Rev v24.10 – October 31, 2024
- Rev v24.07 – August 14, 2024
- Rev v24.04 – May 05, 2024
- Rev v24.01 – February 08, 2024
- Rev v23.10 – November 30, 2023
- Rev v23.09 – September 20, 2023
- Rev v23.07 – August 10, 2023
- Rev v23.04 – May 17, 2023
- Rev 2.8.2-34 – October 21, 2022
- Rev 2.8.2 – June 01, 2022
- Rev 2.8.2 – April 04, 2022
Document Revision History
Updated "Changes and New Features"
Updated "Bug Fixes" and "Known Issues"
Added "Deleting Static IPv4 Address" section under "Network Protocol Support" page
Added:
Section "RAS Logging"
Updated:
Section "Enabling Serial Redirect Mode to Run from Arm or BMC OS"
Section "Getting 3-port Switch Ports Mode"
Section "Configuring Router IPv6 Mode"
Section "Configuring IPv6 Static Router IP"
Section "Configuring IPv6 Static Router MAC"
Added:
Section "BIOS Debug Mode"
Sensor
ddr_tempto section "Temperature Sensors"
Sensor
ddr_tempto section "SDR Sensor List"
Informational note to page "BlueField Arm State"
Section "Data Port Module Events"
Section "Data Port Module Temperature Going High"
Section "Data Port Module Temperature Going Low"
Updated:
Section "Enabling/Disabling IPv6 DHCP"
Section "Serial Over LAN"
Section "Arm Frequency Change"
Section "BMC FRUs"
Notes about the size of a single BMC on "BMC and BlueField Logs"
Added:
Page "Guest Tunnel"
Page "Rsyslog"
Section "Retrieving Golden Image Version Information Using Redfish"
Updated:
Section "Redfish Management Interface"
Diagram on page "CEC and BMC Firmware Operations"
Multipart update with
MultipartHttpPushUricommand in section "Trigger Secure Firmware Update"
Section "ForceUpdate"
Section "Updating BMC"
Section "Updating CEC"
Section "Installing BFB"
Section "Retrieve Information on Pending Settings"
Section "FRU Reading IPMI Commands"
Section "Hard Rebooting BlueField"
Section "Updating BMC"
Section "RAS Errors"
Section "System Commands"
Added:
Section "LLDP in Redfish"
Page "BlueField Arm State"
Section "Product Instance Identifier"
Section "CEC Activation and Reset" under "BMC and CEC Firmware Update"
Section "BMC DPU Information"
Updated:
Section "Installing BFB"
Section "FRU Reading IPMI Commands"
Added:
Section "Monitoring DPU OS Shutdown from BMC"
Section "Example for CSR Generation, Certificate Creation and Replacement"
Section "Redfish Event Log"
Cmds
0xa8 0x00and
0xa8 0x01to "NVIDIA OEM Commands"
Updated:
Section "Changing Default Password"
Section "BIOS CA Certificates"
Section "System Commands"
Section "SEL Redfish Commands"
Section "Get Maximum Power Capacity"
Section "Get Dump Task State"
Section "BMC and CEC Firmware Update"
Added:
Section "Power Capping"
Section "DPU Chassis"
Section "BlueField Console Log"
Section "CA Certificates Collection Modification"
Section "Enable RShim on DPU BMC"
Section "Network Management Redfish Commands"
Section "CEC Update" under "BMC and CEC Firmware Update"
Section "OOB Network 3-Port Switch Control"
Appendix "Provisioning Software Upgrade Flow"
Updated:
Section "Boot Config Using Redfish"
Section "Installing BFB"
Section "Factory Reset BMC"
Section "Reset or Reboot BMC"
Section "BMC Sensor Data"
Section "Serial Over LAN"
Section "BMC Dump Operations"
Added:
Section "System Inventory"
Section "DPU Chassis"
Section "NIC Subsystem Management"
Section "Table of Common Redfish Commands"
Updated:
Section "System FRU"
Section "System Logs"
Section "List of IPMI Supported FRUs"
Section "Boot Configuration"
Section "BIOS Secure Boot Configuration"
Section "BIOS Configuration"
Section "Reset Control"
Added:
Section "Changing Default Password"
Section "Account Service"
Section "Configuring BIOS Secure Boot"
Section "Configuring BIOS"
Section "Redfish Certificate Management"
The commands
0x32 0x97and
0x32 0x98to "NVIDIA Custom Commands"
Updated:
Note in section "Network Protocol Support"
Section "Boot Configuration"
Section "Installing BFB"
Section "BMC and CEC Firmware Update" and its subsections
Added:
Figure "NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 BMC Connector" to section "BMC Console Interface"
Section "SEL Messages"
Section "Updating BMC and Glacier Firmware with Vendor Field Mode" which is relevant for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU only
Page "Serial Redirect Mode"
Section "BlueField BMC Redfish Triggers"
Command
0x32 0x92and
0x32 0x93to "NVIDIA Custom Commands" table
Updated:
Section "BMC Management Interface" with new password requirements
Section "Sensor Data Record (SDR) Repository"
Link status codes to the p0_link and p1_link sensors in section "List of IPMI Supported Sensors"
Section "BMC and CEC Firmware Update"
Added:
Page "Vendor Field Mode"
Section "DPU Reset"
Updated:
Section "Boot Configuration" with note on DPU boot override setting
Updated:
NIC thermal sensors line in table under s ection "SDR Entry List"
Updated:
Page "NVIDIA OEM Commands"