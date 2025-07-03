What can I help you with?
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU3
DPU Information

Note

The following actions are supported when operating in DPU mode only.

Getting Base GUID

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/v1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia | jq '.BaseGUID'

Getting Base MAC

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia | jq '.BaseMAC'

Getting Description

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia | jq '.Description'

