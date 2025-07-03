Installation for DPU Mode

Diagnosis and Possible Solution

Connection to BMC breaks during firmware package transfer Redfish task URI is not returned by the Redfish server

The Redfish server (if operational) is in idle state

After a reboot of BMC, or restart/recovery of the Redfish server, the Redfish server is in idle state A new firmware update can be attempted by the Redfish client.

Connection to BMC breaks during firmware update Redfish task URI previously returned by the Redfish server is no longer accessible

The Redfish server (if operational) is in one of the following states: In idle state, if the firmware update has completed In update state, if the firmware update is still ongoing

After a BMC reboot, or the restart/recovery of the Redfish server, the Redfish server is in idle state A new firmware update can be attempted by the Redfish client.

Two firmware update requests are initiated The Redfish server blocks the second firmware update request and returns the following: HTTP code 400 "Bad Request"

Redfish message based on standard registry entry UpdateInProgress Check the status of the ongoing firmware update by looking at the TaskCollection resource.

Redfish task hangs Redfish task URI that previously returned by the Redfish server is no longer accessible

PLDM-based firmware update progresses

After a reboot of BMC, or restart/recovery of the Redfish server, the Redfish server us in idle state A new firmware update can be attempted by the Redfish client.

BMC-EROT communication failure during image transfer The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure: TaskState is set to Exception

TaskStatus is set to Warning

Messages array in the task includes an entry based on the standard registry Update.1.0.0.TransferFailed indicating the components that failed during image transfer The Redfish client may retry the firmware update.

Firmware update fails The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure: TaskState is set to Exception

TaskStatus is set to Warning

Messages array in the task includes an entry describing the error The Redfish client may retry the firmware update.

ERoT failure (not responding) The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure: TaskState is set to Canceled

TaskStatus is set to Warning

Messages array in the task includes an entry describing the error

The Redfish client reports the error The Redfish client may retry the firmware update.

Firmware image validation failure The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure: TaskState is set to Exception

TaskStatus is set to Warning

Messages array in the task includes an entry based on the standard registry Update.1.0.0.VerificationFailed to indicate the component for which verification failed

The Redfish client reports the error The Redfish client might retry the firmware update.

Power loss before activation command is sent The Redfish server is in idle state A new firmware update can be attempted by the Redfish client.

Firmware activation failure The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure: TaskState is set to Exception

TaskStatus is set to Warning

Messages array in the task includes an entry based on the standard registry Update.1.0.ActivateFailed The Redfish client may retry the firmware update.