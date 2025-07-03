On This Page
OOB Network 3-Port Switch Control
To enable both the BMC and the Arm on NVIDIA® BlueField® to access the out-of-band (OOB) network management interface, an L2, 3-port switch has been incorporated into the system. This switch acts as a bridge, connecting the RJ45 port (OOB), the BMC, and the Arm in the DPU. It is important to note that the switch is exclusively managed by the DPU's BMC through a dedicated I2C line and a GPIO signal that controls the switch's reset function.
netfunc
cmd
data
Description
N/A
Get 3-port switch ports mode.
On success, it returns:
Set 3-port switch ports mode.
Reset on-board 3-port switch
In all these use cases, the internal pathway connecting the DPU and the BMC remains operational. This enables communication between the BMC and the DPU over the internal network.
Example for disabling the OOB network of the DPU Arm:
#bmc> ipmitool raw
0x32
0x98
0x1
Getting 3-port Switch Ports Mode
curl -k -u root:
'<password>' -H
'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Switch
Example output:
{
"LinkStatus": {
"BMC":
"LinkUp",
"DPU":
"LinkUp",
"RJ45":
"LinkUp"
},
"TorSwitchMode": {
"BmcOobEnabled":
true,
"DpuOobEnabled":
true
}
}
Where:
LinkStatus– displays the link status of each port on the 3-port switch
For the
RJ45and
DPUports, the link status is taken from their
PHY Basic Status Registerand from
PHY Basic Control Registerfor the port's power down status on the 3-port switch
The BMC link is considered always
LinkUp
TorSwitchMode:
BmcOobEnabled– if
true; enables the BMC to access the out-of-band network
DpuOobEnabled– if
true; enables the BlueField to access the out-of-band network
Setting 3-port Switch Port Mode
curl -k -u root:
'<password>' -H
'Content-Type: application/json' -X PATCH -d
'{"TorSwitchMode": {"BmcOobEnabled": <Port State>, "DpuOobEnabled": <Port State>}}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Switch
Where
Port State:
True – Enable the port to access the out-of-band network
False – Disable the port to access the out-of-band network
The internal pathway connecting the BMC and RJ45 is not allowed to be disabled using a Redfish command.
Therefore,
the parameter
BmcOobEnabled should be set as
true when setting 3-port switch ports mode, otherwise the Redfish command would return an error.
For the patch command request, both
BmcOobEnabled and
DpuOobEnabled must be set.
The following is an example of how to set only BMC is allowed access to RJ45:
curl -k -u root:
'<password>' -H
'Content-Type: application/json' -X PATCH -d
'{"TorSwitchMode": {"BmcOobEnabled": true, "DpuOobEnabled": false}}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Switch
Example output:
{
"@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
{
"@odata.type":
"#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
"Message":
"The request completed successfully.",
"MessageArgs": [],
"MessageId":
"Base.1.15.0.Success",
"MessageSeverity":
"OK",
"Resolution":
"None"
}
]
}
Resetting On-board 3-port Switch
curl -k -u root:
'<password>' -H
'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Switch.Reset
Example output:
{
"@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
{
"@odata.type":
"#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
"Message":
"The request completed successfully.",
"MessageArgs": [],
"MessageId":
"Base.1.15.0.Success",
"MessageSeverity":
"OK",
"Resolution":
"None"
}
]
}