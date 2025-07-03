The rsyslog configurations define data streams. Each of them includes:

Configuration identifier – An index (ranging from 0x00 to 0x09) AND a log type (SEL 0x01 or SOL 0x03)

Status – Enable/disable

Transport protocol – TCP/UDP

Network protocol – IPv4/IPv6

Server address

Port

Note that configurations with the same index but different log types are considered to be different configurations. For example, 0x01-SOL and 0x01-SEL are distinct configurations.

The following diagram illustrates an example of three rsyslog servers receiving four data streams:

This setup requires four configurations:

Configuration 0x00-SOL – Server1 receives SOL

Configuration 0x01-SOL – Server2 receives SOL

Configuration 0x00-SEL – Server2 receives SEL

Configuration 0x01-SEL – Server3 receives SEL

Note The BMC rsyslog configuration files located under /etc/rsyslog.d are automatically generated and are read-only. These files can only be modified using the IPMI commands listed later on this page.

The following table lists the IPMI commands for setting and getting rsyslog servers configurations:

netfunc cmd data Description 0x32 0xD3 <Index> <LogType> Get rsyslog status – Displays information of the configured rsyslog server The request contains the index and the log type of the rsyslog server configuration, and it is 2 bytes long. The response contains the following information: Copy Copied! <Index> <LogType> <Status> <TransportProtocol> <NetworkProtocol> <ServerAddress> <Port> Byte 1 – Completion code: 0x00 – Success (does not appear in IPMI textual response) 0x01 – Failure (the rest does not appear in IPMI response)

Byte 2 – Index Index of server (0x00-0x09)

Byte 3 – LogType 0x01 – SEL 0x03 – SOL

Byte 4 – Status 0x00 – Disabled 0x01 – Enabled

Byte 5 – Transport protocol 0x00 – UDP 0x01 – TCP

Byte 6 – Network protocol 0x00 – IPv4 0x01 – IPv6

Byte 7-n – Rsyslog server address Rsyslog addr (4/16 Bytes)

Byte n+1-n+2 – Port Rsyslog port. LSB first.

The response is 12 bytes long for IPv4 and 24 bytes long for IPv6. 0x32 0xD4 <Index> <LogType> <Status> <TransportProtocol> <NetworkProtocol> <ServerAddress> <Port> Set rsyslog status – Configures a new rsyslog server configuration if the configuration <Index> <LogType> does not exist.

Modifies an existing rsyslog server configuration if the configuration <Index> <LogType> does exist. The command contains the following information: Byte 1 – Index Index of server (0x00-0x09)

Byte 2 – LogType 0x01 – SEL 0x03 – SOL

Byte 3 – Status 0x00 – Disabled 0x01 – Enabled

Byte 4 - Transport protocol 0x00 – UDP 0x01 – TCP

Byte 5 - Network protocol 0x00 – IPv4 0x01 – IPv6

Byte 6-n – Rsyslog server address Rsyslog addr (4/16 Bytes)

Byte n+1-n+2 – Port Rsyslog port. LSB first.

The command data is 11 bytes long for of IPv4 and 23 bytes log for IPv6. The response contains the completion code and is 1 byte long. The success completion code does not appear in IPMI textual response.

The following commands create or modify two different rsyslog configurations with I ndex 0x00 and LogTypes SEL/SOL :

netfunc: 0x32, cmd: 0xD4, Indx: 0x00, LogType: 0x01(SEL) / 0x03(SOL), status: 0x01 (Enabled), TP: 0x01 (TCP), NP: 0x00 (IPv4) Address: 0x0A 0xED 0x33 0xF4 (10.237.51.244) Port: 0xFA 0x13 (5114)

Copy Copied! root@dpu-bmc:~# ipmitool raw 0x32 0xD4 0x00 0x01 0x01 0x01 0x00 0x0A 0xED 0x33 0xF4 0xFA 0x13 root@dpu-bmc:~# ipmitool raw 0x32 0xD4 0x00 0x03 0x01 0x01 0x00 0x0a 0xed 0x33 0xf4 0xfa 0x13

Now the same rsyslog server receives both SEL and SOL messages.

The following command disables the rsyslog configurations with Index 0x00 and LogTypes SOL:

netfunc: 0x32, cmd: 0xD4, Indx: 0x00, LogType: 0x03 (SOL), status: 0x00 (Disabled), TP: 0x01 (TCP), NP: 0x00 (IPv4) Address: 0x0A 0xED 0x33 0xF4 (10.237.51.244) Port: 0xFA 0x13 (5114)

Copy Copied! root@dpu-bmc:~# ipmitool raw 0x32 0xD4 0x00 0x03 0x00 0x01 0x00 0x0A 0xED 0x33 0xF4 0xFA 0x13

Now the rsyslog server receives only SEL messages as the SOL configuration is disabled:

netfunc: 0x32, cmd: 0xD3, Indx: 0x00, LogType: 0x01(SEL) / 0x03(SOL)

Copy Copied! root@dpu-bmc:~# ipmitool raw 0x32 0xD3 0x00 0x01 00 01 01 01 00 0a ed 33 f4 fa 13 root@dpu-bmc:~# ipmitool raw 0x32 0xD3 0x00 0x03 00 03 00 01 00 0a ed 33 f4 fa 13





The following command creates or modified an rsyslog configuration with an IPv6 address:

netfunc: 0x32, cmd: 0xD4, Indx: 0x07, LogType: 0x01 (SEL), status: 0x01 (Enabled), TP: 0x01 (TCP), NP: 0x01 (IPv6) Address: 0xFD 0xFD 0xFD 0xFD 0x00 0x10 0x02 0x37 0x02 0x50 0x56 0xFF 0xFE 0x30 0x33 0xF4 (FDFD:FDFD:10:237:250:56FF:FE30:33F4) Port: 0xFA 0x13 (5114)

Copy Copied! root@dpu-bmc:~# ipmitool raw 0x32 0xD4 0x07 0x01 0x01 0x01 0x01 0xfd 0xfd 0xfd 0xfd 0x00 0x10 0x02 0x37 0x02 0x50 0x56 0xff 0xfe 0x30 0x33 0xf4 0xfa 0x13





The following command attempts to create an rsyslog server configuration with an invalid index 0x0A (Valid indexes are 0x00-0x09):

netfunc: 0x32, cmd: 0xD4, Indx: 0x0A, LogType: 0x01 (SEL), status: 0x01 (Enabled), TP: 0x01 (TCP), NP: 0x00 (IPv4) Address: 0x0A 0xED 0x33 0xF4 (10.237.51.244) Port: 0xFA 0x13 (5114)

Copy Copied! root@dpu-bmc:~# ipmitool raw 0x32 0xD4 0x0A 0x01 0x01 0x01 0x00 0x0A 0xED 0x33 0xF4 0xFA 0x13 Unable to send RAW command (channel=0x0 netfn=0x32 lun=0x0 cmd=0xd4 rsp=0xcc): Invalid data field in request





The following command displays the information of the rsyslog configuration with index 0 and LogType SEL :

netfunc: 0x32, cmd: 0xD3, Indx: 0x00, LogType: 0x01(SEL)

Copy Copied! root@dpu-bmc:~# ipmitool raw 0x32 0xD3 0x00 0x01 00 01 01 01 00 0a ed 33 f4 fa 13





The following command attempts to receive an information of a non-existing rsyslog configuration with index 0x06 and LogType SEL :

netfunc: 0x32, cmd: 0xD3, Indx: 0x06, LogType: 0x01(SEL)