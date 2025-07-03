Serial Console Capture (SCC)

The first thing to do is to make sure that the BMC’s UART is connected to the BlueField’s UART.

On the BlueField Reference Platform board, for example, the JP1 header allows the UART connection between the BMC and the BlueField. Jumpers should be used to connect the following pins on JP1, if SOL is not working:

Pin 2 (SE_BMC0_RS232_RXD) ↔ pin 1 (SE_SOC0_RS232_TXD)

Pin 4 (GND) ↔ pin 3 (GND)

Pin 6 (SE_BMC0_RS232_TXD) ↔ pin 5 (SE_SOC0_RS232_RXD)

The next step is to set up serial console redirection using the BMC which allows administrators to remotely view the content of the BlueField’s console.

To set up the serial console redirection, configure an SOL session in the /etc/ipmi/mlxbw.lan.conf file located on the BMC as follows:

Copy Copied! sol <device> <baud_rate> [nortscts] [history=buffer_size[,backupfile=filename]] [historyfru=N]

Where:

device – the serial console is configured as “/dev/ttyS0”

baud rate – 115200

nortscts – disables RTS and CTS on the port. It changes the RTS output line, but does not listen to CTS.

history – enables serial console redirection and sets the history buffer size. The maximum buffer size is always 65535 bytes. This means that DCD and CTS are always enabled to the device, and constantly collect history for the device. Connecting to SOL interface 2 causes the full history buffer to be dumped.

backupfile – enables storing the history if the BMC shuts down so the data persists while rebooting

historyfru – assigns the BMC FRU device which fetches the contents of the history buffer

The following is an example for the above command on a BlueField Reference Platform board:

Copy Copied! sol "/dev/ttyS0" 115200 history= 4000 ,backupfile=/home/root/serial_history historyfru= 10

Normally the data is left in the history buffer when read. If you want the history data to be cleared from the buffer on read, add “readclear”:

Copy Copied! sol "/dev/ttyS0" 115200 nortscts readclear

Whenever modifications are made to the /etc/ipmi/mlxbw.lan.conf file, the BMC needs to be rebooted to apply the changes. Once the BMC is up, make sure there is activity on the BlueField’s console, otherwise the captured buffer comes up empty.

The captured data from the BlueField’s console can be dumped using sol session 2:

Copy Copied! ipmitool -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sol activate instance= 2

If you want to end the session just enter “~.”.

Sometimes, a session remains active even after it is ended, you may deactivate it by running:

Copy Copied! ipmitool -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sol deactivate instance= 2