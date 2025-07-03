A summary of the BlueField memory is available in the MemorySummary object, under the Redfish ComputerSystem schema. To retrieve it, execute the following command:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

The following is an example of the possible output:

Copy Copied! { ..., "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield", "@odata.type": "#ComputerSystem.v1_22_0.ComputerSystem", ..., "Memory": { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory" }, "MemorySummary": { "TotalSystemMemoryGiB": 32 }, ... }

The output contains the total amount of system memory (in GiB).