System Processor

Note

Information about the system processors originates from the UEFI and is kept in the BMC's persistent memory. However, the information can be lost following a BMC factory reset. It will become available again following the next UEFI reboot.

Processor Summary

A summary of the BlueField processors is available in the ProcessorSummary object, under the Redfish ComputerSystem schema. To retrieve it, execute the following command:

curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

The following is an example of the possible output:

{
    ...,
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield",
    "@odata.type": "#ComputerSystem.v1_22_0.ComputerSystem",
    ...,
    "ProcessorSummary": {
        "CoreCount": 16,
        "Count": 1,
        "Model": "ARMv8"
    },
    "Processors": {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors"
    },
    ...
}

The output contains a summary of the total number of processors and processor cores in the system, as well as the processor model for the primary processor in this system.

Processor Collection

The list of BlueField processors is available under the Redfish ProcessorCollection schema. To retrieve it, execute the following command:

curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors

The following is an example of the possible output:

{
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors",
    "@odata.type": "#ProcessorCollection.ProcessorCollection",
    "Members": [
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0"
        }
    ],
    "Members@odata.count": 1,
    "Name": "Processor Collection"
}

Individual Processor Information

Information about each individual processor is available under the Redfish Processor schema. To retrieve the information for CPU_0, visible in the ProcessorCollection in the previous section, execute the following command:

curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0

The following is an example of the possible output:

{
    "@Redfish.Settings": {
        "@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_3.Settings",
        "SettingsObject": {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/Settings"
        }
    },
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0",
    "@odata.type": "#Processor.v1_20_0.Processor",
    "EnvironmentMetrics": {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/EnvironmentMetrics"
    },
    "Id": "CPU_0",
    "Links": {
        "Chassis": {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1"
        }
    },
    "Location": {
        "PartLocation": {
            "ServiceLabel": "Socket 0"
        }
    },
    "Manufacturer": "https://www.mellanox.com",
    "MaxSpeedMHz": 2135,
    "Metrics": {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/ProcessorMetrics"
    },
    "Model": "Mellanox BlueField-3 [A1] A78(D42) 16 Cores r0p1",
    "Name": "Processor",
    "PartNumber": "OPN: 9009D3B600CVAA",
    "Ports": {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/Ports"
    },
    "ProcessorId": {
        "EffectiveFamily": "0x0101",
        "IdentificationRegisters": "0x00000000410FD421"
    },
    "ProcessorType": "CPU",
    "SerialNumber": "Unspecified Serial Number",
    "Socket": "Socket 0",
    "Status": {
        "Conditions": [],
        "Health": "OK",
        "State": "Enabled"
    },
    "TotalCores": 16,
    "TotalThreads": 16,
    "Version": "Mellanox BlueField-3 [A1] A78(D42) 16 Cores r0p1"
}

Supported Properties

Property

Type

Notes

Id

string

The processor ID

Manufacturer

string

The processor manufacturer

MaxSpeedMHz

integer (MHz)

The maximum clock speed of the processor

Model

string

The processor model number (set to the same value as the Version property)

Name

string

The processor name

PartNumber

string

The part number of the processor

ProcessorType

string

The type of processor

Status

object

The status and health of the resource

TotalCores

integer

The total number of cores that this processor contains

TotalThreads

integer

The total number of execution threads that this processor supports

Version

string

The hardware version of the processor
