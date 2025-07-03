What can I help you with?
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU3
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU3  Unsupported BMC Functionalities in NIC Mode

Unsupported BMC Functionalities in NIC Mode

Capability

Effect

Section Reference

Sensors and SDRs

DPU sensors:

  • bluefield_temp

  • ddr_temp

  • p0_temp

  • p0_link

  • p1_temp (if present)

  • p1_link (if present)

  • rtc_voltage

  • power_envelope

  • soc_power

More generally, any sensor/FRU is retrievable via ipmitool -I ipmb sdr list all.

Impact: Redfish "Sensors" schema and IPMItool outputs like ipmitool sensors and ipmitool sdr.

Network interfaces

DPU network ports:

  • eth0

  • eth1 (if present)

  • oob0

Impact:

  • Redfish schemas –

    • redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/

    • redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/EthernetInterfaces/

Firmware inventory

Objects with prefix DPU_* do not show Version in the Redfish FirmwareInventory schema

Card1 schema

Redfish Chassis Card1 schema: Information like manufacturer, model, versions, and assemblies from BlueField FRU is affected.

FRU

DPU FRU files: Extracted using IPMB. Affects FRU 0 on the BMC, OEM FRU, and functionalities using BlueField FRU.

OEM FRU entries: dmidecode reads fail, leading to default values.

System FRU

Bmc-set-time.service

Affected. The service syncs BMC time with DPUs when BMC NTP is unavailable.

N/A

Arm OS soft/graceful reset

All of the following reset/set off the Arm OS:

IPMItool:

ipmitool raw 0x32 0xA1 0x02 and ipmitool power softRedfish:

redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d {"ResetType": "GracefulShutdown"}.

Reset Control

Redfish system logs

Missing DPU OS logs:

  • /var/log/dmesg

  • /var/log/lastlog

  • /var/log/wtmp

BMC and BlueField Logs

Base GUID, base MAC, and description from Redfish OEM

Fields in Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia Redfish schema are affected as they depend on IPMB.

DPU Information
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 3, 2025.
content here