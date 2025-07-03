Unsupported BMC Functionalities in NIC Mode

Sensors and SDRs

DPU sensors: bluefield_temp

ddr_temp

p0_temp

p0_link

p1_temp (if present)

p1_link (if present)

rtc_voltage

power_envelope

soc_power More generally, any sensor/FRU is retrievable via ipmitool -I ipmb sdr list all . Impact: Redfish "Sensors" schema and IPMItool outputs like ipmitool sensors and ipmitool sdr .