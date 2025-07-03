User Management

To retrieve general information about the BMC account services:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<IP>/redfish/v1/AccountService

Example output:

Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/AccountService", "@odata.type": "#AccountService.v1_10_0.AccountService", "AccountLockoutDuration": 600, "AccountLockoutThreshold": 4, "Accounts": { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts" }, .. "MaxPasswordLength": 20, "MinPasswordLength": 13, "Name": "Account Service", "Oem": { .. "Roles": { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles" }, "ServiceEnabled": true }





To list supported user roles in the system:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<IP>/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles

Example output:

Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles", "@odata.type": "#RoleCollection.RoleCollection", "Description": "BMC User Roles", "Members": [ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles/Administrator" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles/Operator" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles/ReadOnly" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles/NoAccess" } ], "Members@odata.count": 4, "Name": "Roles Collection" }





Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<IP>/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts

Example output:

Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts", "@odata.type": "#ManagerAccountCollection.ManagerAccountCollection", "Description": "BMC User Accounts", "Members": [ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts/NvdBluefieldUefi" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts/root" } ], "Members@odata.count": 2, "Name": "Accounts Collection" }





To create a new user on the BMC:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<IP>/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts -d '{ "UserName":"<USER>", "Password":"<PASSWORD>", "RoleId":"<ROLE>", "Enabled":true}'

Example output:

Copy Copied! { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The resource has been created successfully.", "MessageArgs": [], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Created", "MessageSeverity": "OK", "Resolution": "None." } ] }





To delete a user from the system:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X DELETE https://<IP>/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts/<USER>

Example:

Copy Copied! { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The account was successfully removed.", "MessageArgs": [], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.AccountRemoved", "MessageSeverity": "OK", "Resolution": "No resolution is required." } ] }



