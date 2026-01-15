The BlueField networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) incorporates an integrated BMC, ASPEED AST2600. The on-board BMC provides security in untrusted platforms and is therefore needed in most BlueField use cases.

Like the host BMC, managed host platform, the BlueField BMC is a trusted entity (with its own ERoT to ensure that its firmware is secured) that enables provisioning and managing the BlueField over a separated management network, using standard interfaces, protocols, and security to manage the full lifecycle of the BlueField. In addition, the BlueField BMC enables managing the BlueField even if the BlueField's OS is down, and it has a separate power input so it can also hard reset the BlueField if required.

The main interface for the BlueField BMC is a 1GbE RJ45 OOB management port that is connected to the internal management Ethernet network of the cloud service provider or the Enterprise IT management network.

Managing the BlueField using its BMC is detailed hereafter.

Supported by BlueField, the Redfish standard is a suite of specifications that delivers an industry standard protocol providing a secured RESTful interface for the management of servers, storage, networking, and converged infrastructure.

Redfish is supported from the host BMC and BlueField BMC.

Redfish replaces IPMI, providing the following advantages:

Human readable schemas

Interoperable, equally usable by apps, GUIs, and scripts

Extensible to add capabilities

Secured using HTTPs

The following diagram illustrates the architecture and connectivity for managing the BlueField.

Info See this page for a detailed description of the interfaces of BlueField-3.

Info See here page for a detailed description of the interfaces of BlueField-2.

The following table describes the interfaces available to manage the BlueField.

Management Interface Description Comment OOB Management Port (1GbE RJ45) A dedicated, separate Ethernet interface to manage the BlueField from the remote management controller (RMC) Info NVIDIA recommends using this interface as the main management interface. Enables managing the BlueField life cycle using the BlueField's BMC. Supports Redfish commands to the BlueField BMC ( eth0 ). Recovery flows, monitoring, and configuration operations are all available through this interface. In addition, this physical interface allows users to SSH directly to the BlueField ( oob_net ). Note IPMI is supported for backward compatibility, but it is recommended to start new deployments with Redfish only. SMBus (PCIe Golden Fingers) Enables PLDM/NC-SI over MCTP between the BlueField and the host BMC Enables the host BMC to monitor the BlueField PCIe PCIe interface between the BlueField and host server Enables the host to recover the BlueField using RShim PCIe physical function (PF) when the host is trusted Info Unavailable while in zero-trust mode. Use the 1GbE OOB interface instead.

The BlueField BMC allows managing the BlueField over the 1GbE OOB interface using Redfish protocol. The following functions are available: