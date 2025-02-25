Appendix - BlueField Management in NIC Mode

The following subsections describe the recommended management methods for specific tasks on the BlueField .

The NVIDIA BlueField file format for performing software upgrade is BlueField bootstream (BFB). The BFB serves both as a comprehensive upgrade and recovery solution for the BlueField.

Host PCIe RShim is used to push the BFB to facilitate the upgrade and recovery. Please refer to this page for more information.

Note After an upgrade/recovery, a system power cycle may be required to apply changes.





BlueField monitoring may be performed from the platform BMC, using NC-SI over SMBus to obtain the following information:

BlueField temperatures (board, DDR, and ports), voltages, and link states

BlueField FRU information about NIC firmware, network interfaces, etc.

Device sensor data record (SDR), sensor threshold and events, system event logs (SEL), etc.

Request the NVIDIA Specific NC-SI OEM Commands Application Note from your NVIDIA representative for more details.

The platform BMC may issue a (soft or hard) reset to the BlueField using NC-SI over SMBus.

