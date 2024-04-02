NVIDIA BlueField-2 BMC Software v2.8.2-34

BMC software enables control and management of the baseboard management controller’s (BMC) hardware components. The BMC software supports the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI).

This guide provides general information concerning the BMC on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs and is intended for those who want to familiarize themselves with the functionality provided by the BMC.

Warning This document is relevant for integrated BMC DPUs. Please see the "Supported NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Platforms" section of the BlueField DPU Platform Operating System Documentation.

To download product software, please refer to the BlueField software product page.

Document Name Description NVIDIA BlueField DPU Platform Operating System Documentation This document provides product release notes as well as information on the BlueField software distribution and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform NVIDIA BlueField-2 Ethernet DPU User Guide This manual describes NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 Ethernet DPU including details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring it up NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Software Quick Start Guide This quick start guide details the procedure for installing a brand new NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU IPMI Architecture GitHub This document lists describes the architecture of IPMI design.