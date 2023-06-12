NVIDIA BlueField-2 BMC Software v2.8.2-34
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-2 BMC Software v2.8.2-34  BMC and BlueField Logs

On This Page

BMC and BlueField Logs

The BMC and BlueField-2 logs can be collected using openbmctool as BMC and system dump.

Two types of dump are supported:

  • BMC dump, which is a collection of logs from BMC

  • System dump, which is a collection of logs from BlueField-2. To create a system dump, users must provide the BlueField-2 credentials and IP address of the tmfifo_net0 network interface.

BMC Dump Operations

The following table lists BMC dump operations:

Operation

Command

Description

Create BMC dump
Copy
Copied!
            

            
python3 openbmctool.py -H <ip_address> -U <username> -P <password> dump create

Where:

  • -H – Host IP

  • -U – Username

  • -P – Password

  • dump create – command to create BMC dump

Creates a BMC dump and stores the tar on BMC

List BMC dumps
Copy
Copied!
            

            
python3 openbmctool.py -H <ip_address> -U <username> -P <password> dump list

Where:

  • dump list – command to list created dumps

Lists all BMC dumps existing on BMC

Download BMC dump
Copy
Copied!
            

            
python3 openbmctool.py -H <ip_address> -U <username> -P <password> dump retrieve -n 1

Where:

  • dump retrieve – command to download a dump

  • -n 1 – dump ID

Downloads the user-specified BMC dump

Delete BMC dump
Copy
Copied!
            

            
python3 openbmctool.py -H <ip_address> -U <username> -P <password> dump delete -n 2

Where:

  • dump delete – command to delete a dump

  • -n 2 – dump ID

Deletes the user-specified dump on BMC

System Dump Operations

The following table lists system dump operations:

Operation

Command

Description

Create system dump
Copy
Copied!
            

            
python3 openbmctool.py -H <ip_address> -U <username> -P <password> dump -t SystemDump create -a '{"bf_ip":"<bf2_tmfifo_ip_address>","bf_username":"<bf2_username>","bf_password":"<bf2_password>"}'

Where:

  • -H – Host IP

  • -U – Username

  • -P – Password

  • -t – DumpType

  • create – command to create system dump

  • -a – additional arguments for BlueField-2. A (key,value) pair list of arguments for BlueField-2 tmfifo IP address and credentials.

Creates a system dump and stores the tar on the BMC

List system dumps
Copy
Copied!
            

            
python3 openbmctool.py -H <ip_address> -U <username> -P <password> dump -t SystemDump list

Where:

  • dump list – command to list created dumps

Lists all system dumps existing on BMC

Download system dump
Copy
Copied!
            

            
python3 openbmctool.py -H <ip_address> -U <username> -P <password> dump -t SystemDump retrieve -n 1

Where:

  • dump retrieve – command to download a dump

  • -n 1 – dump ID

Downloads the user-specified system dump

Delete system dump
Copy
Copied!
            

            
python3 openbmctool.py -H <ip_address> -U <username> -P <password> dump -t SystemDump delete -n 2

Where:

  • dump delete – command to delete a dump

  • -n 2 – dump ID

Deletes the user-specified system dump on BMC

The downloaded dump tar must be extracted to get the logs for BMC or BlueField-2.

Upon creating a dump, please allow the system ~5 mins to prepare the dump. The created dump will appear on the dump list when the system finishes dump creation. The created dump can be downloaded from the BMC using the retrieve command.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 12, 2023
content here