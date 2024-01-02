Intelligent Platform Management Interface

The BMC is connected to an external host server via LAN. IPMItool commands may be issued from the external server to retrieve information from the BMC as follows:

Copy Copied! ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN <ipmitool_arguments>

The sections below provide more details about the IPMItool commands which are supported.

To retrieve FRU info, run:

Copy Copied! ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print <fru-id>

FRU ID of the BMC FRU EEPROM is optional and can be found using the fru print command.

It is possible to dump the binary FRU data into a file. Run:

Copy Copied! ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru read <fru-id> <filename>

Warning The parameter <filename> is the absolute path to the file.





The system event log (SEL) is non-volatile repository for system events and certain system configuration information. SEL entries have a unique "record ID" field. This field is used for retrieving log entries from the SEL. Record IDs are not required to be sequential or consecutive. Applications should not assume that the SEL record ID follows any particular numeric ordering.

Event logs are chassis events, recorded in the BMC software which can be read using IPMI commands.

If the SEL is full and a new event is raised, the oldest record is removed and the new one is placed at the end of the SEL.

SEL may be accessed, even after BlueField failure, on the server through IPMI LAN access.

The following table lists the command to use in order to view event logs:

Command Description ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel Displays information about SEL ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel list Displays list of events ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel elist Displays extended info list of events ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel save <filename> Saves SEL events to a file ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel clear Clears SEL

BMC software supports reading chassis sensor information using the IPMItool.

The following table lists commands which allow reading SDR data:

Command Description ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sdr list Displays sensor data repository entry readings and their status ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sdr elist Displays extended sensor information ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sensor list Displays sensors and thresholds in a wide table format ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sdr get <name> Displays information for sensor data records specified by sensor ID ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sdr type <type> Displays all records from the SDR repository of a specific type ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sensor get <sensor_name> Displays information for sensors specified by name ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sensor reading <name>…<name> Displays readings for sensors specified by name

SDR contains information about the type and number of sensors. The following is a list of the available SDR information:

Managed Entity List Tools/Commands NIC thermal sensors bluefield_temp – thermal sensors on BlueField SoC ipmitool sensor list ipmitool -I ipmb sensor list ipmitool -I ipmb sensor get bluefield_temp NIC voltage sensors ADC voltage sensors 0P6V_VIT

1P2V

1P2V_BMC_DDR

1P2V_DDR

1P8V

1p15V_BMC

2P5V_DDR

3P3V

3P3V_AUX

5V

12V_CORE_IN

12V_PCIe

VCORE ipmitool sensor list SFP temperature sensors DPU port temperature sensors: p0_temp

p1_temp ipmitool -I ipmb sensor list ipmitool -I ipmb sensor get p0_temp SFP link status QSFP port link status: p0_link

p1_link ipmitool -I ipmb sensor get p0_link Arm DDR thermal sensors ddr0_0_temp ipmitool -I ipmb sensor get ddr0_0_temp

BMC software enables resetting the BlueField.

To reset the main CPU, run:

Copy Copied! ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN chassis power reset



