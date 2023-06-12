List of Supported IPMItool Commands
The IPMItool program allows you to remotely manage the IPMI functions of the BlueField BMC. The commands below may be directed to the BMC’s Ethernet interface by invoking:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN <ipmitool_arguments>
The following list provides a full list of the IPMItool arguments supported by BlueField BMC.
chassis power reset
chassis status (to be implemented in future release)
fru
fru print 0
fru print 1
fru read 0 /tmp/fru
fru read 1 /tmp/fru
lan print
mc info
mc reset cold
sdr elist
sdr get <sensor name>
sdr list
sdr type <type>
sel
sel clear
sel elist
sel listsensor get <sensor name>
sensor list
sol activate
user disable <user id>
user enable <user id>
user list [<channel number>]
user priv <user id> <privilege level(1-4)> [<channel number>]
user set name <user id> <user name>
user set password <user id> <password>