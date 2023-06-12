NVIDIA OEM Commands

Not all functionalities are covered with a standard set of IPMItool commands. Therefore, a set of custom NVIDIA IPMItool raw commands have been added. The first two parameters of the raw command are NetFN and CMD.

IPMItool raw commands follow the following format:

Copy Copied! ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U <username> -P <password> raw <netfunc> <cmd> <data>

Where:

netfunc – network function which identifies the functional message class, and clusters IPMI commands into sets

cmd – one byte command within a network function

data – optional element which provides additional parameters for a request or response message

The following table lists the supported IPMItool raw commands. Use the following template to run these commands:

