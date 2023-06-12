Serial Over LAN (SOL)
If the external BlueField serial connection is not available to the switch (i.e. not connected), BMC software enables access to the BlueField through an internal serial connection redirected over an IP address.
To connect to serial-over-LAN use the following IPMI command from an external server:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <IP address of BMC > -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sol activate
For example:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H 10.10.10.10 -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sol activate
[SOL Session operational. Use ~? for help]
Poky (Yocto Project Reference Distro)
2.3.1 bluefield /dev/ttyAMA0
bluefield login:
The IPMI SOL commands are listed in the following table:
|
No.
|
Function
|
Command
|
Description
|
1
|
Get SOL info
|
|
Get SOL configuration data
|
2
|
Enable SOL access
|
|
Enable the properties to be set via set-in-progress then enable SOL access
|
3
|
Activate SOL
|
Where:
|
Activate SOL access to the BlueField-2 console
|
4
|
Deactivate SOL
|
|
Deactivate SOL access to the BlueField-2 console
SOL feature can be used even if BlueField is configured to use UART1/ttyAMA1.