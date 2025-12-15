Set Password Set the system password. Set the UEFI password. All BlueField Platforms ship with a default UEFI menu password, bluefield . If the password is set to bluefield when you enter the UEFI menu, users are prompted to change it. Tip NVIDIA strongly recommends all DPUs have their UEFI password set to a non-default value. This can be done using the UEFI menu or Redfish.

Select SPCR UART Choose UART for serial port console redirection [<Disabled>|<UART Port 0> | <UART Port 1>] . Users may set the SPCR table (ACPI) to point to UART0, UART1, or disable the feature. The OS can reference this table to steer serial output. For example, Linux uses this table for its earlycon feature. Warning Leave this attribute to its default if you are not certain how to configure it, or you may destabilize your system.

Enable SMMU Enable/disable the SMMU. BlueField Platforms have an integrated SMMU on the SoC. Users may enable or disable this unit. Enabling it can make the system more secure but, with certain network flows, the enabled SMMU could cause performance issues. Warning Leave this attribute to its default if you do not certain how to configure it.

Disable SPMI Enable/disable ACPI server platform management interface table. Allows users to enable/disable the ACPI SPMI table. This table instructs the OS on what interface/device to use for the IPMI SSIF. Warning Leave this attribute to its default if you do not certain how to configure it.

Enable 2nd eMMC Enable/disable the second eMMC. Some legacy BlueField systems have 2 eMMC devices. This feature has been discontinued. Warning Leave this attribute to its default (disabled) if you do not certain how to configure it, or your system will not boot correctly.

Boot Partition Protection Enable/disable the eMMC boot partition protection. Takes effect after reboot. There are 2 logical "boot partitions" on the eMMC device used to store ATF/UEFI code. These are referred to as the primary/secondary boot partitions. Users can write-protect these partitions using this attribute. Info These are separate devices from the flash storage used by the OS (for file systems). They do not contain file systems and are only used for storing binary boot code on raw flash. Do not confuse an eMMC boot partition with an EFI System Partition (ESP) used to store boot loaders and OS images on a FAT32 file system. Info If secure boot is enabled, these partitions are write-protected by default. Note This menu option is not currently supported for BlueField-3.

Disable PCIe Enable/disable PCIe root complex. Normally, UEFI enumerates the PCIe bus during the boot process and reports this information to the OS via the ACPI SSDT table. If this attribute is disabled, UEFI does not populate the SSDT with the PCIe root complex information, so the OS does not have visibility to devices on the PCIe bus. Note This attribute is used for diagnostic purposes and should not be modified.

Enable OP-TEE Enable/disable support for trusted execution environment. Warning Do not enable this feature. More information will be provided in future releases.

Disable TMFF Enable/disable the BlueField-specific ACPI TMFIFO table. This can be used by some OSes to perform console/debugging over the BlueField TMFIFO interface. It can override the SPCR table. Warning Leave this attribute to its default if you are not certain how to configure it.

Disable HEST Disable OS error handling via HEST (hardware error source table). HEST is a mechanism for reporting hardware errors (e.g., CPU errors, memory errors, PCIe errors) to the OS. By default, this option is disabled (i.e., HEST is enabled) so the OS can handle hardware errors more gracefully by either logging them or taking corrective action. When this option is checked and HEST is disabled, the BIOS (ATF/UEFI) is immediately involved when hardware errors happen, potentially preventing undesired error propagation. Warning Leave this attribute to default if you are not certain.

Disable ForcePxe Retry If enabled, PXE boot option entries are attempted only once instead of retrying them in a loop when "ForcePxe" is requested via IPMI interface

Field Mode Disable/enable NIC BMC field mode. Allows users to enable/disable NIC BMC field mode. When the NIC BMC has field mode enabled, most of its functionality is disabled (beyond the serial console). The BlueField Platform's OOB interface will also not be functional if field mode is enabled. Warning Leave this attribute to its default unless you are certain you wish to enable field mode on the NIC BMC. Consult the DPU BMC user manual for more information on field mode.

Set RTC Allows users to set the time and date for the real-time clock.

BlueField Modes Internal CPU Model: [<Separated>|<Embedded>]

Host Privilege Level: [<Restricted>|<Privileged>]

NIC Mode – sets the BlueField to operate in either NIC mode or DPU mode Note Any change to this attribute requires device reset to take effect.

Redfish Configuration Enable/disable Redfish support. If UEFI is unable to discover a Redfish server, it reverts to using the defined UEFI boot options (i.e., the "normal" UEFI boot sequence). Disabling Redfish helps improve boot time as the Redfish server discovery process is skipped. Disabling Redfish in the UEFI menu disables the Redfish client in UEFI. However, users can still interact with BMC Redfish server. Any request sent to the BMC Redfish server when the UEFI Redfish client is disabled would be cached by the BMC server until the UEFI Redfish client is re-enabled to process the pending requests. BMC Redfish server clears the pending cached request if BMC is factory reset or power cycled. The RTCSync option syncs RTC time with Redfish time under the Manager schema.

Password Settings Default Password Policy – mandates the password being set adheres to the new policy of 12 characters minimum and 64 characters maximum. The last 5 passwords cannot be reused.

Set Legacy Password – set password with legacy password policy to accommodate a UEFI firmware downgrade. The new password policy (default) is not compatible with older versions of UEFI firmware.

Reset EFI Variables This action clears all EFI variables to factory default state. Reset the device to take effect. Warning Only reset the EFI variable store under the advice of NVIDIA Enterprise Support. Resetting the EFI variable store deletes all UEFI variables including the boot options and the system may not boot without setting new boot options.

EmmcWipe Clears the eMMC disk. The action is immutable and all data on eMMC is lost after it is performed. Info This action is logged in the RShim log.

NvmeWipe Clears the NVMe SSD. This action is immutable and all data on NVMe SSD is lost after it is performed. Info This action is logged in the RShim log.

Large ICMC size Set the large ICMC size in hex and MB. Valid value: 0-100000h in 80h increments. Info This menu option is only relevant for BlueField-3 platforms.

Enable DDR 5600 Enable/disable DDR max speed of 5600 MT/s. Info This menu option is only relevant for B3220 BlueField-3 devices which have a default speed of 5200 MT/s. This speed can be increased to 5600 MT/s provided the hardware can support it, which is indicated via the fuse bits. Other BlueField SKUs are automatically fixed at 5600 MT/s irrespective of this setting and cannot be reduced to 5200 MT/s.