Bug Fixes History
|
Ref #
|
Issue Description
|
2754798
|
Description: oob_net0 cannot receive traffic after a network restart.
|
Keywords: oob_net0
|
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|
2691175
|
Description: Up to 31 hot-plugged virtio-net devices are supported even if PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32. Host may hang if it hot plugs 32 devices.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug
|
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
|
2597973
|
Description: Working with CentOS 7.6, if SF network interfaces are statically configured, the following parameters should be set.
NM_CONTROLLED="no"
For example:
|
Keywords: CentOS; subfunctions; static configuration
|
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|
2581534
|
Description: When shared RQ mode is enabled and offloads are disabled, running multiple UDP connections from multiple interfaces can lead to packet drops.
|
Keywords: Offload; shared RQ
|
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|
2581621
|
Description: When OVS-DPDK and LAG are configured, the kernel driver drops the LACP packet when working in shared RQ mode.
|
Keywords: OVS-DPDK; LAG; LACP; shared RQ
|
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|
2601094
|
Description: The gpio-mlxbf2 and mlxbf-gige drivers are not supported on 4.14 kernel.
|
Keywords: Drivers; kernel
|
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|
2584427
|
Description: Virtio-net-controller does not function properly after changing uplink representor MTU.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net controller; MTU
|
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|
2438392
|
Description: VXLAN with IPsec crypto offload does not work.
|
Keywords: VXLAN; IPsec crypto
|
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|
2406401
|
Description: Address Translation Services is not supported in BlueField-2 step A1 devices. Enabling ATS can cause server hang.
|
Keywords: ATS
|
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|
2402531
|
Description: PHYless reset on BlueField-2 devices may cause the device to disappear.
|
Keywords: PHY; firmware reset
|
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|
2400381
|
Description: When working with strongSwan 5.9.0bf, running ip xfrm state show returns partial information as to the offload parameters, not showing "mode full".
|
Keywords: strongSwan; ip xfrm; IPsec
|
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|
2392604
|
Description: Server crashes after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to a value higher than the number of PCIe lanes the server supports.
|
Keywords: Server; hang
|
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|
2293791
|
Description: Loading/reloading NVMe after enabling VirtIO fails with a PCI bar memory mapping error.
|
Keywords: VirtIO; NVMe
|
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|
2245983
|
Description: When working with OVS in the kernel and using Connection Tracking, up to 500,000 flows may be offloaded.
|
Keywords: DPU; Connection Tracking
|
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|
1945513
|
Description: If the Linux OS running on the host connected to the BlueField DPU has a kernel version lower then 4.14, MLNX_OFED package should be installed on the host.
|
Keywords: Host OS
|
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|
1900203
|
Description: During heavy traffic, ARP reply from the other tunnel endpoint may be dropped. If no ARP entry exists when flows are offloaded, they remain stuck on the slow path.
|
Workaround: Set a static ARP entry at the BlueField Arm to VXLAN tunnel endpoints.
|
Keywords: ARP; Static; VXLAN; Tunnel; Endpoint
|
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
|
2082985
|
Description: During boot, the system enters systemctl emergency mode due a corrupt root file system.
|
Keywords: Boot
|
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2278833
|
Description: Creating a bond via NetworkManager and restarting the driver (openibd restart) results in no pf0hpf and bond creation failure.
|
Keywords: Bond; LAG; network manager; driver reload
|
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2286596
|
Description: Only up to 62 host virtual functions are currently supported.
|
Keywords: DPU; SR-IOV
|
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2397932
|
Description: Before changing SR-IOV mode or reloading the mlx5 drivers on IPsec-enabled systems, make sure all IPsec configurations are cleared by issuing the command ip x s f && ip x p f.
|
Keywords: IPsec; SR-IOV; driver
|
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2405039
|
Description: In Ubuntu, during or after a reboot of the Arm, manually, or as part of a firmware reset, the network devices may not transition to switchdev mode. No device representors would be created (pf0hpf, pf1hpf, etc). Driver loading on the host will timeout after 120 seconds.
|
Keywords: Ubuntu; reboot; representors; switchdev
|
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2403019
|
Description: EEPROM storage for UEFI variables may run out of space and cause various issues such as an inability to push new BFB (due to timeout) or exception when trying to enter UEFI boot menu.
|
Keywords: BFB install; timeout; EEPROM UEFI Variable; UVPS
|
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2458040
|
Description: When using OpenSSL on BlueField platforms where Crypto support is disabled, the following errors may be encountered:
|
Keywords: PKA; Crypto
|
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2456947
|
Description: All NVMe emulation counters (Ctrl, SQ, Namespace) return "0" when queried.
|
Keywords: Emulated devices; NVMe
|
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2411542
|
Description: Multi-APP QoS is not supported when LAG is configured.
|
Keywords: Multi-APP QoS; LAG
|
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2394130
|
Description: When creating a large number of VirtIO VFs, hung task call traces may be seen in the dmesg.
|
Keywords: VirtIO; call traces; hang
|
Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
|
2398050
|
Description: Only up to 60 virtio-net emulated virtual functions are supported if LAG is enabled.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG
|
Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
|
2256134
|
Description: On rare occasions, rebooting the BlueField DPU may result in traffic failure from the x86 host.
|
Keywords: Host; Arm
|
Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
|
2400121
|
Description: When emulated PCIe switch is enabled, and more than 8 PFs are enabled, the BIOS boot process might halt.
|
Keywords: Emulated PCIe switch
|
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
|
|
2249187
|
Description: With the OCP card connecting to multiple hosts, one of the hosts could have the RShim PF exposed and probed by the RShim driver.
|
Keywords: RShim; multi-host
|
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
|
2363650
|
Description: When moving to separate mode on the DPU, the OVS bridge remains and no ping is transmitted between the Arm cores and the remote server.
|
Keywords: SmartNIC; operation modes
|
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
|
2394226
|
Description: Pushing the BFB image v3.5 with a WinOF-2 version older than 2.60 can cause a crash on the host side.
|
Keywords: Windows; RShim
|
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563