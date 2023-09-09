Bug Fixes History

2754798 Description: oob_net0 cannot receive traffic after a network restart.

Keywords: oob_net0

Fixed in version: 3.8.0

2691175 Description: Up to 31 hot-plugged virtio-net devices are supported even if PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32 . Host may hang if it hot plugs 32 devices.

Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug

Fixed in version: 3.8.0

2597973 Description: Working with CentOS 7.6, if SF network interfaces are statically configured, the following parameters should be set. NM_CONTROLLED="no"

DEVTIMEOUT=30 For example: Copy Copied! # cat /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-p0m0 NAME=p0m0 DEVICE=p0m0 NM_CONTROLLED="no" PEERDNS="yes" ONBOOT="yes" BOOTPROTO="static" IPADDR=12.212.10.29 BROADCAST=12.212.255.255 NETMASK=255.255.0.0 NETWORK=12.212.0.0 TYPE=Ethernet DEVTIMEOUT=30

Keywords: CentOS; subfunctions; static configuration

Fixed in version: 3.7.0

2581534 Description: When shared RQ mode is enabled and offloads are disabled, running multiple UDP connections from multiple interfaces can lead to packet drops.

Keywords: Offload; shared RQ

Fixed in version: 3.7.0

2581621 Description: When OVS-DPDK and LAG are configured, the kernel driver drops the LACP packet when working in shared RQ mode.

Keywords: OVS-DPDK; LAG; LACP; shared RQ

Fixed in version: 3.7.0

2601094 Description: The gpio-mlxbf2 and mlxbf-gige drivers are not supported on 4.14 kernel.

Keywords: Drivers; kernel

Fixed in version: 3.7.0

2584427 Description: Virtio-net-controller does not function properly after changing uplink representor MTU.

Keywords: Virtio-net controller; MTU

Fixed in version: 3.7.0

2438392 Description: VXLAN with IPsec crypto offload does not work.

Keywords: VXLAN; IPsec crypto

Fixed in version: 3.7.0

2406401 Description: Address Translation Services is not supported in BlueField-2 step A1 devices. Enabling ATS can cause server hang.

Keywords: ATS

Fixed in version: 3.7.0

2402531 Description: PHYless reset on BlueField-2 devices may cause the device to disappear.

Keywords: PHY; firmware reset

Fixed in version: 3.7.0

2400381 Description: When working with strongSwan 5.9.0bf, running ip xfrm state show returns partial information as to the offload parameters, not showing " mode full ".

Keywords: strongSwan; ip xfrm; IPsec

Fixed in version: 3.7.0

2392604 Description: Server crashes after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to a value higher than the number of PCIe lanes the server supports.

Keywords: Server; hang

Fixed in version: 3.7.0

2293791 Description: Loading/reloading NVMe after enabling VirtIO fails with a PCI bar memory mapping error.

Keywords: VirtIO; NVMe

Fixed in version: 3.7.0

2245983 Description: When working with OVS in the kernel and using Connection Tracking, up to 500,000 flows may be offloaded.

Keywords: DPU; Connection Tracking

Fixed in version: 3.7.0

1945513 Description: If the Linux OS running on the host connected to the BlueField DPU has a kernel version lower then 4.14, MLNX_OFED package should be installed on the host.

Keywords: Host OS

Fixed in version: 3.7.0

1900203 Description: During heavy traffic, ARP reply from the other tunnel endpoint may be dropped. If no ARP entry exists when flows are offloaded, they remain stuck on the slow path.

Workaround: Set a static ARP entry at the BlueField Arm to VXLAN tunnel endpoints.

Keywords: ARP; Static; VXLAN; Tunnel; Endpoint

Fixed in version: 3.7.0

2082985 Description: During boot, the system enters systemctl emergency mode due a corrupt root file system.

Keywords: Boot

Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699

2278833 Description: Creating a bond via NetworkManager and restarting the driver (openibd restart) results in no pf0hpf and bond creation failure.

Keywords: Bond; LAG; network manager; driver reload

Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699

2286596 Description: Only up to 62 host virtual functions are currently supported.

Keywords: DPU; SR-IOV

Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699

2397932 Description: Before changing SR-IOV mode or reloading the mlx5 drivers on IPsec-enabled systems, make sure all IPsec configurations are cleared by issuing the command ip x s f && ip x p f .

Keywords: IPsec; SR-IOV; driver

Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699

2405039 Description: In Ubuntu, during or after a reboot of the Arm, manually, or as part of a firmware reset, the network devices may not transition to switchdev mode. No device representors would be created (pf0hpf, pf1hpf, etc). Driver loading on the host will timeout after 120 seconds.

Keywords: Ubuntu; reboot; representors; switchdev

Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699

2403019 Description: EEPROM storage for UEFI variables may run out of space and cause various issues such as an inability to push new BFB (due to timeout) or exception when trying to enter UEFI boot menu.

Keywords: BFB install; timeout; EEPROM UEFI Variable; UVPS

Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699

2458040 Description: When using OpenSSL on BlueField platforms where Crypto support is disabled, the following errors may be encountered:

PKA_ENGINE: PKA instance is invalid

PKA_ENGINE: failed to retrieve valid instance This happens due to OpenSSL configuration being linked to use PKA hardware, but that hardware is not available since crypto support is disabled on these platforms.

Keywords: PKA; Crypto

Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699

2456947 Description: All NVMe emulation counters (Ctrl, SQ, Namespace) return "0" when queried.

Keywords: Emulated devices; NVMe

Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699

2411542 Description: Multi-APP QoS is not supported when LAG is configured.

Keywords: Multi-APP QoS; LAG

Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699

2394130 Description: When creating a large number of VirtIO VFs, hung task call traces may be seen in the dmesg.

Keywords: VirtIO; call traces; hang

Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601

2398050 Description: Only up to 60 virtio-net emulated virtual functions are supported if LAG is enabled.

Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG

Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601

2256134 Description: On rare occasions, rebooting the BlueField DPU may result in traffic failure from the x86 host.

Keywords: Host; Arm

Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601

2400121 Description: When emulated PCIe switch is enabled, and more than 8 PFs are enabled, the BIOS boot process might halt.

Keywords: Emulated PCIe switch

Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563

2082985 Description: During boot, the system enters systemctl emergency mode due a corrupt root file system.

Keywords: Boot

Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563

2249187 Description: With the OCP card connecting to multiple hosts, one of the hosts could have the RShim PF exposed and probed by the RShim driver.

Keywords: RShim; multi-host

Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563

2363650 Description: When moving to separate mode on the DPU, the OVS bridge remains and no ping is transmitted between the Arm cores and the remote server.

Keywords: SmartNIC; operation modes

Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563

2394226 Description: Pushing the BFB image v3.5 with a WinOF-2 version older than 2.60 can cause a crash on the host side.

Keywords: Windows; RShim