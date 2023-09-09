Bug Fixes In This Version
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
|
Ref #
|
Issue Description
|
2801891
|
Description: IPMI EMU service reports cable link as down when it is actually up.
|
Keywords: IPMI EMU
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2779861
|
Description: Virtio-net controller does not work with devices other than mlx5_0/1.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2801378
|
Description: No parameter validation is done for feature bits when performing hotplug.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2802917
|
Description: When secure boot is enabled, PXE boot may not work.
|
Keywords: Secure boot; PXE
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2827413
|
Description: Updating a BFB could fail due to congestion.
|
Keywords: Installation; congestion
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2829876
|
Description: For virtio-net device, modifying the number of queues does not update the number of MSIX.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; queues
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2597790
|
Description: A "double free" error is seen when using the "curl" utility. This happens only when OpenSSL is configured to use a dynamic engine (e.g. Bluefield PKA engine).
|
Keywords: OpenSSL; curl
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2853295
|
Description: UEFI secure boot enables the kernel lockdown feature which blocks access by mstmcra.
|
Keywords: Secure boot
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2854472
|
Description: Virtio-net controller may fail to start after power cycle.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2854995
|
Description: Memory consumed for a representor exceeds what is necessary making scaling to 504 SF's not possible.
|
Keywords: Memory
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2856652
|
Description: Modifying VF bits yields an error.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2859066
|
Description: Arm hangs when user is thrown to livefish by FW (e.g. secure boot).
|
Keywords: Arm; livefish
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2866082
|
Description: The current installation flow requires multiple resets after booting the self-install BFB due to the watchdog being armed after capsule update.
|
Keywords: Reset; installation
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2866537
|
Description: Power-off of BlueField shows up as a panic which is then stored in the RShim log and carried into the BERT table in the next boot which is misleading to the user.
|
Keywords: RShim; log; panic
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2868944
|
Description: Various errors related to the UPVS store running out of space are observed.
|
Keywords: UPVS; errors
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2754798
|
Description: oob_net0 cannot receive traffic after a network restart.
|
Keywords: oob_net0
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2691175
|
Description: Up to 31 hot-plugged virtio-net devices are supported even if PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32. Host may hang if it hot plugs 32 devices.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.1