Bug Fixes In This Version

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".

Ref #

Issue Description

2801891

Description: IPMI EMU service reports cable link as down when it is actually up.

Keywords: IPMI EMU

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2779861

Description: Virtio-net controller does not work with devices other than mlx5_0/1.

Keywords: Virtio-net controller

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2801378

Description: No parameter validation is done for feature bits when performing hotplug.

Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2802917

Description: When secure boot is enabled, PXE boot may not work.

Keywords: Secure boot; PXE

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2827413

Description: Updating a BFB could fail due to congestion.

Keywords: Installation; congestion

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2829876

Description: For virtio-net device, modifying the number of queues does not update the number of MSIX.

Keywords: Virtio-net; queues

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2597790

Description: A "double free" error is seen when using the "curl" utility. This happens only when OpenSSL is configured to use a dynamic engine (e.g. Bluefield PKA engine).

Keywords: OpenSSL; curl

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2853295

Description: UEFI secure boot enables the kernel lockdown feature which blocks access by mstmcra.

Keywords: Secure boot

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2854472

Description: Virtio-net controller may fail to start after power cycle.

Keywords: Virtio-net controller

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2854995

Description: Memory consumed for a representor exceeds what is necessary making scaling to 504 SF's not possible.

Keywords: Memory

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2856652

Description: Modifying VF bits yields an error.

Keywords: Virtio-net controller

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2859066

Description: Arm hangs when user is thrown to livefish by FW (e.g. secure boot).

Keywords: Arm; livefish

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2866082

Description: The current installation flow requires multiple resets after booting the self-install BFB due to the watchdog being armed after capsule update.

Keywords: Reset; installation

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2866537

Description: Power-off of BlueField shows up as a panic which is then stored in the RShim log and carried into the BERT table in the next boot which is misleading to the user.

Keywords: RShim; log; panic

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2868944

Description: Various errors related to the UPVS store running out of space are observed.

Keywords: UPVS; errors

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2754798

Description: oob_net0 cannot receive traffic after a network restart.

Keywords: oob_net0

Discovered in version: 3.7.0

2691175

Description: Up to 31 hot-plugged virtio-net devices are supported even if PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32. Host may hang if it hot plugs 32 devices.

Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug

Discovered in version: 3.7.1

