BlueField-2 DPU supports high-speed compression acceleration. This feature allows the host to offload multiple compression/decompression jobs to the DPU.

Compress-class operations are supported in parallel to the net, vDPA, and RegEx class operations.

Configuring Compression Acceleration on BlueField-2

The compression application can run either from the host or Arm.

Before running the application from the host side, the user must run this command followed by system power cycle:

$ mlxconfig -d <mst device path> s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=0

For more information, please refer to:
