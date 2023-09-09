Compression Acceleration
BlueField-2 DPU supports high-speed compression acceleration. This feature allows the host to offload multiple compression/decompression jobs to the DPU.
Compress-class operations are supported in parallel to the net, vDPA, and RegEx class operations.
The compression application can run either from the host or Arm.
Before running the application from the host side, the user must run this command followed by system power cycle:
$ mlxconfig -d <mst device path> s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=0
For more information, please refer to: