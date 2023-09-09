Deep Packet Inspection
Deep packet inspection (DPI) is a method of examining the full content of data packets as they traverse a monitored network checkpoint. DPI is part of DOCA SDK software solution for NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.
DPI provides a more robust mechanism for enforcing network packet filtering as it can be used to identify and block a range of complex threats hiding in network datastreams, such as:
Malicious applications
Malware data exfiltration attempts
Content policy violations
Application recognition
Load balancing