Document Revision History

Added:

Page " Deploying DPU OS Using BFB with PXE "

Page " Deploying DPU OS Using BFB from BMC "

Updated:

Organization of page "Deploying DPU OS Using BFB from Host"

Section "Ubuntu Boot Time Optimizations"

p#m# to enp#s#f#s# in "Verifying Connection from Host to BlueField"

Section "Queue Affinity Mode"

Section "Hash Mode"

Section "Prerequisites"

Section "Removing LAG Configuration"

Section "Software Control and Commands"

Supported options for virtnet.conf and examples in "SystemD Service"

Section "User Frontend"

sf_num value in "Controller Recovery"

Section "Verifying Connection from Host to BlueField"