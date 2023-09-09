On This Page
Document Revision History
Added:
Section "Ensure RShim Running on Host"
Section "Verify BFB is Installed"
Section "Performance Data Collection Mechanisms"
Section "Tile HNFNET Performance Module"
Implicit mapping information to "Multi-Host"
Diagram to "VirtIO-net Emulated Devices"
Updated:
Organization of page "Deploying DPU OS Using BFB from Host"
Section "Ubuntu Boot Time Optimizations"
p#m# to enp#s#f#s# in "Verifying Connection from Host to BlueField"
Section "Queue Affinity Mode"
Section "Hash Mode"
Section "Prerequisites"
Section "Removing LAG Configuration"
Section "Software Control and Commands"
Supported options for virtnet.conf and examples in "SystemD Service"
Section "User Frontend"
sf_num value in "Controller Recovery"
Steps 1 and 2 in section "Creating Hotplug VirtIO-net Device"
Section "Creating Virtio-net SR-IOV VF Devices"
Section "RShim Troubleshooting and How-Tos"
Added:
Section "Customizations During BFB Installation"
Section "LAG Modes"
Page "Compression Acceleration"
Updated:
Section "Ubuntu 20.04 with DOCA Runtime and DOCA Installation"
Section "Default Credentials"
Section "RShim Logging"
Section "List UEFI Boot Options"
Page "Modes of Operation"
Section "Enabling OVS-DPDK Hardware Offload"
Section "Configuring DPDK and Running TestPMD"
Section "LAG Prerequisites"
Section "Controller Recovery"
Section "VirtIO-net PF Device Configuration"
Section "Creating Virtio-net SR-IOV VF Devices"
Section "How to use the UEFI boot menu"
Added:
Section "ACPI BERT Logging"
Section "Hiding Network Ports from Host"
Section "Removing LAG Configuration"
Page "Scalable Functions"
Section "Rate Limiting SF"
Section "Controller Recovery"
Updated:
Section "OOB Interface MAC Address"
Section "Supported IPMI Commands"
Section "Loading and Using IPMI on BlueField Running CentOS"
Section "Retrieving Data from BlueField Via OOB/ConnectX Interfaces"
Page "Kernel Representors Model"
Section "LAG Configuration"
Section "Configuring IPsec Full Offload"
Section "Rate Limiting Host PF and VF"
Page "VirtIO-net Emulated Devices"
Page "Shared RQ Mode"
Section "Unable to configure legacy mode"
Added:
Section "LVFS and fwupd"
Section "Secure Boot"
Section "Shared RQ Mode"
Section "VirtIO-net Controller"
Updated:
Section "Updating IP Address"
Section "Ubuntu 20.04 with DOCA Runtime and DOCA Installation"
Section "Image Installation"
Section "Loading and Using IPMI on BlueField Running CentOS"
Section "Disabling Host Restriction"
Section "VirtIO-net PF Device Configuration"
Section "Creating Hotplug VirtIO-net PF Device"
Section "Virtio-net SR-IOV VF Devices"
Updated:
Page "Troubleshooting and How-Tos"
Added:
Section "Retrieving Data from BlueField Via OOB/ConnectX Interfaces"
Section "Multi-board Management Example"
Section "BFB Installation Utility Script"
Section "Upgrading NVIDIA BlueField DPU Software"
Warning regarding default IPMI behavior under "Intelligent Platform Management Interface"
Section "IPsec Full Offload strongSwan Support"
Section "Destroying IPsec Configuration"
Page "Public Key Acceleration"
Page "Troubleshooting and How-Tos"
Updated:
List of "Related Documentation"
Section "Installing Reference Yocto Distribution"
Section "Installing Reference Yocto Distribution"
Section "Installing Debian on BlueField"
Section "List of IPMI Supported Sensors"
Section "Enabling OVS HW Offloading"
Section "Configuring VXLAN Tunnel"
Page "VirtIO-net Emulated Devices"