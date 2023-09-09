RDMA Stack Support on Host and Arm System

To use RoCE on a host system's PCI PF, OVS hardware offloads must be enabled on the Arm system.

RoCE is not supported by connection tracking offload. Please refer to "Configuring Connection Tracking Offload" for a workaround for it.

InfiniBand is not supported on the host side in this mode.

RoCE is unsupported on the Arm system on the PCI PF. However, RoCE is fully supported using scalable function as explained under "Scalable Functions". Scalable functions are created by default, allowing RoCE traffic without further configuration.

InfiniBand is supported on the Arm system on the PCI PF in this mode.