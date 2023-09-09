NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.8.0  Release Notes Change Log History

On This Page

Release Notes Change Log History

Changes and New Features in 3.7.1

  • Added beta-level support for embedded BMC DPUs (OPNs MBF2H512C-AECOT , MBF2H512C-AESOT , MBF2M355A-VECOT, MBF2M345A-VENOT, and MBF2M355A-VESOT ). Please contact NVIDIA Support for a compatible BFB image.

  • Added support for Queue Affinity and Hash LAG modes

  • Configurable UEFI PXE/DHCP vendor-class option that allows users to configure the DHCP class identifier in bf.cfg for PXE which can be used by the DHCP server to assign IP addresses or boot images. Usage:

    • Add PXE_DHCP_CLASS_ID=<string_identifier_up_to_9_chracters> to bf.cfg, then push the bf.cfg together with the BFB; or

    • Add the line PXE_DHCP_CLASS_ID=<string_identifier_up_to_9_chracters> in /etc/bf.cfg inside Arm Linux and run the command bfcfg

Changes and New Features in 3.7.0

Added VPI support so ports on the same DPU may run traffic in different protocols (Ethernet or InfiniBand)

  • Added ability to hide network DPU ports from host

  • SFs are no longer supported using mdev (mediated device) interface. Instead, they are managed using the new "mlxdevm" tool located in /opt/Mellanox/iproute2/sbin/mlxdevm.

  • SF representor names have been named pf0sf0, pf1sf0, etc. However, to better identify SF representors based on the user-defined SF number and to associate them with their parent PCIe device, they are now identified as en3f0pf0sf0, en30pf1sf0, etc.

  • Added support for SF QoS and QoS group via mlxdevm's rate commands. Run man mlxdevm port for details.

  • Added ability to disable host networking physical functions

  • Added GA-level support for VirtIO-net Emulated Devices

  • Shared RQ mode is now enabled by default

  • To reduce boot time, systemd-networkd-wait-online.service and networking.service have been configured with a 5-second timeout:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # cat /etc/systemd/system/systemd-networkd-wait-online.service.d/override.conf
[Service]
ExecStart=
ExecStart=/usr/lib/systemd/systemd-networkd-wait-online --timeout=5
 
# cat /etc/systemd/system/networking.service.d/override.conf
[Service]
TimeoutStartSec=
TimeoutStartSec=5
ExecStop=
ExecStop=/sbin/ifdown -a --read-environment --exclude=lo --force --ignore-errors

Changes and New Features in 3.6.0.11699

  • Added support for DOCA SDK v1.0

  • Enhanced password protection forcing unique password generation on first access

  • Added support for secure boot enablement on supported DPUs

  • Increased scaling to 504 VFs with SR-IOV and Virtio-net functionality

  • Memory optimizations for large scale:

    • Sharing receive queues between all representor ports on the DPU

    • 70% reduction of memory for each virtual/physical function opened on the host

    • 30% reduction of memory for steering rules offloaded to the embedded switch

  • Added support for BlueField SNAP hotplug

  • Added support for Virtio-BLK Bonding

  • Added support for quality of service when hardware LAG is enabled

Changes and New Features in 3.5.1.11601

  • Bug fixes

Changes and New Features in 3.5.0.11563

Changes and New Features in 3.1.0.11424

General Changes

DPU Changes

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 9, 2023
content here