RShim Troubleshooting and How-Tos

Verify whether your DPU features an integrated BMC or not. Run:

# sudo sudo lspci -s $(sudo lspci -d 15b3: | head -1 | awk '{print $1}') -vvv |grep "Product Name"

Example output for DPU with integrated BMC:

Product Name: BlueField-2 DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, integrated BMC, Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

If your DPU has an integrated BMC, refer to RShim driver not loading on host with integrated BMC.

If your DPU does not have an integrated BMC, refer to RShim driver not loading on host on DPU without integrated BMC.

Access the BMC via the RJ45 management port of the DPU. Delete RShim on the BMC: 
systemctl stop rshim 
systemctl disable rshim 
Enable RShim on the host: 
systemctl enable rshim 
systemctl start rshim 
Restart RShim service. Run: 
sudo systemctl restart rshim 
If RShim service does not launch automatically, run: 
sudo systemctl status rshim 
This command is expected to display " active (running) ". Display the current setting. Run: 
# cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME 
DEV_NAME pcie-04:00.2 (ro) 
This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.

Verify that the RShim service is not running on host. Run: 
systemctl status rshim 
If the output is active , then it may be presumed that the host has ownership of the RShim. Delete RShim on the host. Run: 
systemctl stop rshim 
systemctl disable rshim 
Enable RShim on the BMC. Run: 
systemctl enable rshim 
systemctl start rshim 
Display the current setting. Run: 
# cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME 
DEV_NAME usb-1.0 
This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.