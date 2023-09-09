Signing binaries for UEFI secure boot is complex as yous must create X.509 certificates and enroll them in UEFI or shim which requires a fair amount of prior knowledge of how secure boot works. For that reason, the processes used to enroll keys and to sign UEFI binaries are available in this document.

You might want to execute a UEFI application, a UEFI driver, an OS loader, a custom kernel, or load a custom module. Secure booting those binaries depends on what is available in the UEFI database and the shim MOK list.

If you previously enabled UEFI secure boot using your own key certificate files then you can use one of the signing keys associated with one of the db certificates in the UEFI database to sign your binary. Otherwise, you must create an X.509 certificate that can be imported either directly though the UEFI or, more easily, via shim.

Method Pros Cons Shim –

Enroll an MOK key certificate in the shim and use the private part to sign your files Easy Very limited flexibility. Only allows executing a custom kernel or load a custom module. It does not allow executing UEFI applications, UEFI drivers or OS loaders. Does not require access to the BlueField console Dependency on Microsoft or NVIDIA as signing entities UEFI –

Enroll your own key certificate in the UEFI database and use the private part to sign your files Autonomy, as you control your keys (not dependent on Microsoft or NVIDIA as signing entities) You must manually add your key certificate to database Requires access to BlueField console (i.e., UART console required)

Creating a certificate for use in UEFI Secure Boot is relatively simple. OpenSSL can do it by running the command req .

For illustration purposes, this example shows how to create a 2048-bit RSA MOK key and its associated certificate file in DER format.

Copy Copied! $ openssl req -new -x509 -newkey rsa:2048 -nodes -days 36500 -outform DER -keyout "mok.priv" -out "mok.der"

An OpenSSL configuration file may be used for key generation. It may be specified using --config path/to/openssl.cnf .

Warning Key and certificate generation are beyond the scope of this document.

In the following sections we refer to the db private key as "key.priv" and its DER certificate as "cert.der". Similarly, the MOK private key is referred to as "mok.priv" and its DER certificate as "mok.der".

To boot a custom kernel or load a custom module, you will need to create a MOK key pair. The newly created MOK key must be an RSA 2048-bit. The private part is used for signing operations and must be kept safe. The public part X.509 key certificate in DER format must be enrolled within the shim MOK list.

Once the public key certificate is enrolled within the shim, the MOK key will be accepted as a valid signing key.

Note that kernel module signing requires a special configuration. For example, the extendedKeyUsage field must show an OID of 1.3.6.1.4.1.2312.16.1.2 . That OID will tell shim that this is meant to be a module signing certificate.

For illustration purposes, an example of openssl configuration file is provided below:

Copy Copied! HOME = . RANDFILE = $ENV::HOME/.rnd [ req ] distinguished_name = req_distinguished_name x509_extensions = v3 string_mask = utf8only prompt = no [ req_distinguished_name ] countryName = US stateOrProvinceName = Westborough localityName = Massachusetts 0.organizationName = CampanyX commonName = Secure Boot Signing emailAddress = example@example.com [ v3 ] subjectKeyIdentifier = hash authorityKeyIdentifier = keyid:always,issuer basicConstraints = critical,CA:FALSE extendedKeyUsage = codeSigning,1.3.6.1.4.1.311.10.3.6,1.3.6.1.4.1.2312.16.1.2 nsComment = "OpenSSL Generated Certificate"

To enroll the MOK key certificate, download the associated key certificate to the BlueField file system and run the following command:

Copy Copied! ubuntu@localhost:~$ sudo mokutil --import mok.der input password: input password again:

You will need to follow the prompts to enter a password that will be used to make sure they really do want to enroll the key certificate.

Note that the key certificate is not enrolled yet. It will be enrolled by the Shim on the next reboot. To list the imported certificate file intended to be enrolled:

Copy Copied! ubuntu@localhost:~$ sudo mokutil --list-new

The reboot needs to be performed.

Just before loading GRUB, shim will show a blue screen which is actually another piece of the shim project called "MokManager". You can ignore the blue screen showing an error message. Press "OK" to enter the "Shim UEFI key management" screen.

Use that screen to select "Enroll MOK" and follow the menus to finish the enrolling process.

You may also look at some of the properties of the key you are trying to add to make sure it is indeed the right one using "View key". MokManager will ask for the same password you typed in earlier when running mokutil before reboot. MokManager will save the key and you will need to reboot again.

To list the enrolled certificate files, run the following command:

Copy Copied! ubuntu@localhost:~$ sudo mokutil --list-enrolled





Some users may need to generate their own keys. For convenience, the processes used to enroll keys into UEFI db as well as to sign UEFI binaries are available in this document.

To execute your binaries while UEFI secure boot is enabled, you will need your own pair of private and public key certificates. The supported keys are RSA 2048-bit and ECDSA 384-bit.

The private part is used for signing operations and must be kept safe. The public part X.509 key certificate in DER format must be enrolled within the UEFI db.

The X.509 DER certificate file must be installed into the EFI System Partition (ESP). Download the certificate file to BlueFIeld file system and place it into the ESP:

Copy Copied! ubuntu@localhost:~$ sudo cp path/to/cert.der /boot/efi/

Before you enroll your own key certificate, UEFI secure boot must be temporarily disabled. The UEFI databases cannot be updated when UEFI secure boot is enabled.

To disable temporarily UEFI secure boot, reboot the platform and stop at the UEFI menu. From the UEFI menu screen, select "Device Manager" entry, then "Secure Boot Configuration". If "Attempt Secure Boot" is checked then uncheck it. Otherwise, you might need to enable UEFI secure boot and populate the UEFI database using the capsule file /lib/firmware/mellanox/boot/capsule/EnrollKeysCap prior to this step. Please refer to the "UEFI secure boot" section for further information.

If the UEFI database was not previously populated then you will need to enroll the rest of the key certificates, i.e., the KEK certificate, the Microsoft certificate and the PK certificate. It is important to enroll the PK certificate at last as it turns on UEFI secure boot.

Now to enroll the certificate into the UEFI db, you will need to reboot and login again into the UEFI menu. From the "UEFI menu", select "Device Manager" entry, then "Secure Boot Configuration". Select "Secure Boot Mode" and choose "Custom Mode" setup. The secure boot "Custom Mode" setup feature allows a physically present user to modify the UEFI database.

Once the platform is in "Custom Mode", a "Custom Secure Boot Options" menu entry appears which allows you to manipulate the UEFI database keys and certificates.

To enroll your DER certificate file, select "DB Options" and enter the "Enroll Signature" menu. Select "Enroll Signature Using File" and navigate within the EFI System Partition (ESP) to the db DER certificate file. The ESP path is shown below as "system-boot, [VenHw(*)/HD(*)]".

While enrolling the certificate file, you might enter a GUID along with the key certificate file. The GUID is the platform's way of identifying the key. It serves no purpose other than for you to tell which key is which when you delete them (it is not used at all in signature verification).

This value must be in the following format: 11111111-2222-3333-4444-1234567890ab .

If no value is entered, a GUID of 00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000 is created.

Finally, commit the changes and exit. You might be asked to reboot.

To sign a custom kernel or any other EFI binary (UEFI application, UEFI driver or OS loader) you want to have loaded by shim. You will require the private part of the key and the certificate in PEM format.

To convert the certificate into PEM, run:

Copy Copied! $ openssl x509 -in mok.der -inform DER -outform PEM -out mok.pem

Now, to sign your EFI binary, run:

Copy Copied! $ sbsign --key mok.priv --cert mok.pem binary.efi --output binary.efi.signed

Note that if you are using your db key, use the private part of the key and its associated certificate converted into PEM format for binary signing.

As long as the X.509 key certificate is enrolled in UEFI db or by way of shim, the binary should be loaded just fine.

The X.509 certificate you added must be visible to the kernel. To verify the keys visible to the kernel, run:

Copy Copied! ubuntu@localhost:~$ sudo cat /proc/keys

For a very straightforward result, run:

Copy Copied! ubuntu@localhost:~$ dmesg | grep -i "X.509" [ 1.869521] Loading compiled-in X.509 certificates [ 1.875441] Loaded X.509 cert 'Build time autogenerated kernel key: b1a3fbd0178bdb7190387a4187e8e4b0eb476cdc' [ 1.941752] integrity: Loading X.509 certificate: UEFI:db [ 1.947636] integrity: Loaded X.509 cert 'YourSigningDbKey: a109f01707ba6769c4d546530ba1592c7daedc3b' [ 1.958736] integrity: Loading X.509 certificate: UEFI:db [ 1.964170] integrity: Loaded X.509 cert 'Microsoft Corporation UEFI CA 2011: 13adbf4309bd82709c8cd54f316ed522988a1bd4' [ 2.023740] integrity: Loading X.509 certificate: UEFI:MokListRT [ 2.030090] integrity: Loaded X.509 cert 'YourSingingMokKey: 2012e5122669ffc0cc28827c6134329a6bec0b88' [ 2.040796] integrity: Loading X.509 certificate: UEFI:MokListRT [ 2.046830] integrity: Loaded X.509 cert 'SomeOrg: shim: 331c1c8963538e327d6e39346f4f53b200987015' [ 2.055796] integrity: Loading X.509 certificate: UEFI:MokListRT [ 2.062114] integrity: Loaded X.509 cert 'Canonical Ltd. Master Certificate Authority: ad91990bc22ab1f517048c23b6655a268e345a63'

If the X.509 certificate attributes (commonName, etc.) are configured properly, you should see your key certificate information in the result output. In this example, two custom keys are visible to the kernel:

"YourSigningMokKey'' – registered with the Shim as a MOK

"YourSigningDbKey" – registered with UEFI as db

This example is for illustration purposes only. The actual output might differ from the output shown in this example depending on what key was previously enrolled and how it was enrolled.

You may sign kernel modules using either of these approaches:

Sign the kernel module using kmodsign command

Sign the kernel module using the Linux kernel script sign-file

If you are using the kmodsign command to sign kernel modules, run:

Copy Copied! ubuntu@localhost:~$ kmodsign sha512 mok.priv mok.der module.ko module.ko

The signature will be appended to the kernel module by kmodsign.

But if you rather keep the original kernel module unchanged, run:

Copy Copied! ubuntu@localhost:~$ kmodsign sha512 mok.priv mok.der module.ko module-signed.ko

See kmosign --help for more information.

To sign the kernel module using the Linux kernel script sign-file , please refer to the Linux kernel documentation.

Note that if you are using your db key, use the private part of the key and its associated certificate for binary signing.

To validate that the module is signed, check that it includes the string " ~Module signature appended~ ":