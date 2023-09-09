NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.8.0
Upgrading BlueField DPU OS on Host Side

Warning

This section assumes that a BlueField DPU has already been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in the DPU's hardware user guide.

The following procedure instructs users on upgrading DOCA local repo package for host.

Software Prerequisites

Removing Previously Installed DOCA Runtime Packages

Ubuntu
dpkg --list | grep doca
sudo apt remove --purge <doca> -y
sudo apt-get autoremove

CentOS/RHEL
yum remove doca-runtime
yum remove doca-sdk
yum remove doca-tools
sudo rpm -qa | grep -i doca
yum remove <doca>
yum autoremove
yum makecache

Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages

Installing Local Repo Package for Host Dependencies

Ubuntu

N/A

CentOS/RHEL 7.6
yum install -y epel-release
yum install -y uriparser-devel
yum install -y meson
yum install -y https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-7.noarch.rpm
yum-config-manager --add-repo http://mirror.centos.org/centos/7/os/x86_64
yum-config-manager --add-repo http://mirror.centos.org/centos/7/extras/x86_64
yum-config-manager --save --setopt=mirror.centos.org_centos_7_os_x86_64.exclude='pciutils* libnl3*'
rpm --import http://mirror.centos.org/centos/7/os/x86_64/RPM-GPG-KEY-CentOS-7
yum makecache
yum install python3

CentOS 8.x
yum install -y epel-release
yum install -y uriparser-devel
yum install -y 'dnf-command(config-manager)'
dnf -y install dnf-plugins-core
dnf config-manager --set-enabled PowerTools
yum install -y meson

RHEL 8.x

  1. Open a RedHat account.

    1. Log into RedHat website via the developers tab.

    2. Create a developer user.

  2. Run:

    subscription-manager register --username=<username> --password=PASSWORD

    To extract pool ID, run:

    subscription-manager list --available --all
...
Subscription Name:   Red Hat Developer Subscription for Individuals
Provides:            Red Hat Developer Tools (for RHEL Server for ARM)
                     ...
                     Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder for x86_64
...
Pool ID:             <pool-id>
...

    And use the pool ID for the "Subscription Name" and "Provides" that include "Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder for x86_64".

  3. Run:

    subscription-manager attach --pool=<pool-id>
subscription-manager repos --enable codeready-builder-for-rhel-8-x86_64-rpms
yum makecache

  4. Install the DOCA local repo package for hosts. Run:

    rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm
sudo yum install doca-runtime
sudo yum install doca-sdk
sudo yum install doca-tools

  5. Sign out from your RHEL account. Run:

    subscription-manager remove --all
subscription-manager unregister

Upgrade Procedure

For Ubuntu

  1. Download the appropriate local repo package for host for your Ubuntu OS from "Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages".

    wget <Download Link>

  2. Unpack the deb repo. Run:

    dpkg -i <repo_file>

  3. Perform apt update. Run:

    apt-get update

  4. Run apt-install for DOCA SDK, DOCA runtime, DOCA tools:

    sudo apt install doca-runtime
sudo apt install doca-sdk
sudo apt install doca-tools

  5. (Optional) If you choose not to install DOCA Runtime, you must install RShim.

    sudo dpkg --force-all -i rshim-<version>.deb

    Warning

    Download the .deb RShim package from the URL provided in the BlueField Drivers for Host downloader under the "Download/Documentation" column on this page.

For CentOS/RHEL

  1. Download the appropriate local repo package for host for your OS from "Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages".

    wget <Download Link>

  2. Run:

    yum autoremove

  3. Unpack the deb repo. Run:

    rpm -Uvh <repo_file>.rpm

  4. Run:

    yum makecache

  5. Run apt-install for DOCA SDK, DOCA runtime, DOCA tools:

    sudo yum install doca-runtime
sudo yum install doca-sdk
sudo yum install doca-tools

  6. (Optional) If you choose not to install DOCA Runtime, you must install RShim.

    sudo rpm -Uhv rshim-<version>.rpm

    Warning

    Download the .rpm RShim package from the URL provided in the BlueField Drivers for Host downloader under the "Download/Documentation" column on this page.

  7. Assign a static IP to tmfifo_net0 (RShim host interface) on the x86 host.

    Ubuntu

    Edit the file /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml by adding the last 3 lines presented in the following example:

    sudo cat /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml
# This file describes the network interfaces available on your system
# For more information, see netplan(5).
network:
  version: 2
  renderer: networkd
  ethernets:
    eno1:
      dhcp4: yes
    tmfifo_net0:
  	  addresses: [192.168.100.1/24]
      dhcp4: false

    Warning

    tmfifo_net0 is not supported by NetworkManager. Interface configuration must be rendered with networkd.

    Debian

    1. Create the file /etc/network/interfaces.d/tmfifo.

    2. Set the following lines:

      auto tmfifo_net0
iface tmfifo_net0 inet static
address 192.168.100.1/24

    CentOS/RHEL

    1. Create the file /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-tmfifo_net0.

    2. Set the following lines:

      DEVICE=tmfifo_net0
BOOTPROTO=none
ONBOOT=yes
PREFIX=24
IPADDR=192.168.100.1
NM_CONTROLLED=no

  8. Load network configuration.

    Ubuntu
    sudo netplan apply

    Debian
    sudo systemctl restart networking

    CentOS/RHEL
    systemctl restart NetworkManager.service

    If the network configuration restart does not load the new interface, try rebooting the host.

  9. Verify that RShim is active.

    sudo systemctl status rshim

    This command is expected to display "active (running)". If RShim service does not launch automatically, run:

    sudo systemctl enable rshim
sudo systemctl start rshim

