Upgrading BlueField DPU OS on Host Side
This section assumes that a BlueField DPU has already been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in the DPU's hardware user guide.
The following procedure instructs users on upgrading DOCA local repo package for host.
Removing Previously Installed DOCA Runtime Packages
Ubuntu
CentOS/RHEL
Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages
Installing Local Repo Package for Host Dependencies
Ubuntu
N/A
CentOS/RHEL 7.6
CentOS 8.x
RHEL 8.x
For Ubuntu
Download the appropriate local repo package for host for your Ubuntu OS from "Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages".
wget <Download Link>
Unpack the deb repo. Run:
dpkg -i <repo_file>
Perform apt update. Run:
apt-get update
Run apt-install for DOCA SDK, DOCA runtime, DOCA tools:
sudo apt install doca-runtime sudo apt install doca-sdk sudo apt install doca-tools
(Optional) If you choose not to install DOCA Runtime, you must install RShim.
sudo dpkg --force-all -i rshim-<version>.debWarning
Download the .deb RShim package from the URL provided in the BlueField Drivers for Host downloader under the "Download/Documentation" column on this page.
For CentOS/RHEL
Download the appropriate local repo package for host for your OS from "Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages".
wget <Download Link>
Run:
yum autoremove
Unpack the deb repo. Run:
rpm -Uvh <repo_file>.rpm
Run:
yum makecache
Run apt-install for DOCA SDK, DOCA runtime, DOCA tools:
sudo yum install doca-runtime sudo yum install doca-sdk sudo yum install doca-tools
(Optional) If you choose not to install DOCA Runtime, you must install RShim.
sudo rpm -Uhv rshim-<version>.rpmWarning
Download the .rpm RShim package from the URL provided in the BlueField Drivers for Host downloader under the "Download/Documentation" column on this page.
Assign a static IP to tmfifo_net0 (RShim host interface) on the x86 host.
Ubuntu
Edit the file /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml by adding the last 3 lines presented in the following example:
sudo cat /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml # This file describes the network interfaces available on your system # For more information, see netplan(5). network: version: 2 renderer: networkd ethernets: eno1: dhcp4: yes tmfifo_net0: addresses: [192.168.100.1/24] dhcp4: falseWarning
tmfifo_net0 is not supported by NetworkManager. Interface configuration must be rendered with networkd.
Debian
Create the file /etc/network/interfaces.d/tmfifo.
Set the following lines:
auto tmfifo_net0 iface tmfifo_net0 inet static address 192.168.100.1/24
CentOS/RHEL
Create the file /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-tmfifo_net0.
Set the following lines:
DEVICE=tmfifo_net0 BOOTPROTO=none ONBOOT=yes PREFIX=24 IPADDR=192.168.100.1 NM_CONTROLLED=no
Load network configuration.
Ubuntu
sudo netplan apply
Debian
sudo systemctl restart networking
CentOS/RHEL
systemctl restart NetworkManager.service
If the network configuration restart does not load the new interface, try rebooting the host.
Verify that RShim is active.
sudo systemctl status rshim
This command is expected to display "active (running)". If RShim service does not launch automatically, run:
sudo systemctl enable rshim sudo systemctl start rshim