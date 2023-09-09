Bug Fixes In This Version
|
Ref #
|
Issue Description
|
2899740
|
Description: BlueField-2 may sometimes go to PXE boot instead of Linux after installation.
|
Keywords: Installation; PXE
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.0
|
2870143
|
Description: Some DPUs may get stuck at GRUB menu when booting due to the GRUB configuration getting corrupted when board is powered down before the configuration is synced to memory.
|
Keywords: GRUB; memory
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.0
|
2873700
|
Description: The available RShim logging buffer may not have enough space to hold the whole register dump which may cause buffer wraparound.
|
Keywords: RShim; logging
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.0