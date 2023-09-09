Bug Fixes In This Version

NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.8.5
2899740

Description: BlueField-2 may sometimes go to PXE boot instead of Linux after installation.

Keywords: Installation; PXE

Discovered in version: 3.8.0

2870143

Description: Some DPUs may get stuck at GRUB menu when booting due to the GRUB configuration getting corrupted when board is powered down before the configuration is synced to memory.

Keywords: GRUB; memory

Discovered in version: 3.8.0

2873700

Description: The available RShim logging buffer may not have enough space to hold the whole register dump which may cause buffer wraparound.

Keywords: RShim; logging

Discovered in version: 3.8.0

