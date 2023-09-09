Controlling Host PF and VF Parameters

It is possible to not expose ConnectX networking functions to the host for users interested in using storage or VirtIO functions only. When this feature is enabled, the host PF representors (i.e. pf0hpf, pf1hpf) will not be seen on the Arm. Without a PF on the host it is not possible to enable SR-IOV, so VF representors will not be seen on the Arm either. Without a PF on the host it is not possible to use SFs there. SF functionality on the Arm is unaffected.

To disable host networking PFs, run:

Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s NUM_Of_PF=0

To reactivate host networking PFs, run:

Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s NUM_Of_PF=1