Release Notes Change Log History

Added VPI support so ports on the same DPU may run traffic in different protocols (Ethernet or InfiniBand)

Added ability to hide network DPU ports from host

SFs are no longer supported using mdev (mediated device) interface. Instead, they are managed using the new "mlxdevm" tool located in /opt/Mellanox/iproute2/sbin/mlxdevm .

SF representor names have been named pf0sf0 , pf1sf0 , etc. However, to better identify SF representors based on the user-defined SF number and to associate them with their parent PCIe device, they are now identified as en3f0pf0sf0 , en30pf1sf0 , etc.

Added support for SF QoS and QoS group via mlxdevm's rate commands. Run man mlxdevm port for details.

Added ability to disable host networking physical functions

Added GA-level support for VirtIO-net Emulated Devices

Shared RQ mode is now enabled by default