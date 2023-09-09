Software Installation and Upgrade

Warning It is recommended to upgrade your BlueField product to the latest software and firmware versions available in order to enjoy the latest features and bug fixes.

The NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU is shipped with the BlueField operating system based on Ubuntu 20.04 pre-installed. The DPU's Arm execution environment has the capability of being fully isolated (Air Gap) from the host server and uses a dedicated network management interface (separate from the host server's management interface). The Arm cores can run the Open vSwitch Database (OVSDB) or other virtual switches to create a secure solution for bare metal provisioning.

The software package also includes support for DPDK as well as applications for accelerated encryption.

The BlueField DPU supports several methods for OS deployment and upgrade: