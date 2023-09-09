UEFI secure boot is a feature of the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) specification. The feature defines a new interface between the OS and firmware/BIOS.

When enabled and fully configured on the DPU, UEFI secure boot helps the Arm-based software running on top of UEFI resist attacks and infection from malware. UEFI secure boot detects tampering with boot loaders, key operating system files, and unauthorized option ROMs by validating their digital signatures. Detections are blocked from running before they can attack or infect the system.

UEFI secure boot works like a security gate. Code signed with valid keys (whose public key/certificates exist in the DPU) gets through the gate and executes. However, UEFI secure boot blocks at the gate and rejects a code that has a bad signature or no signature.

The DPU enables UEFI secure boot with the Ubuntu OS that is included in the platform software.

To verify whether UEFI secure boot is enabled, run the following command from the BlueField console:

Copy Copied! ubuntu@localhost:~$ sudo mokutil --sb-state SecureBoot enabled

As UEFI secure boot is not specific to BlueField platforms, refer to the Canonical documentation online for further information on UEFI secure boot to familiarize yourself with the UEFI secure boot concept:

UEFI secure boot can be used in 2 main cases for the DPU:

# Method Pros Cons 1 Using the default enabled UEFI secure boot (with Ubuntu OS or any Microsoft signed boot loader) Warning See section "Using Default Enabled UEFI Secure Boot" for more Relatively easy Limited flexibility; only allows executing NVIDIA binary files Dependency on Microsoft as signing entity 2 Enabling UEFI secure boot with a user/custom OS (other than the default Ubuntu) Warning Please contact NVIDIA Networking Support for instructions Autonomy – you control your keys (no dependency on Microsoft or NVIDIA as signing entities) Necessitates creating your own capsule files to enroll and customize UEFI secure boot

Signing binaries is complex as you must create X.509 certificates and enroll them in UEFI or shim which requires a fair amount of prior knowledge of how secure boot works. For that reason, BlueField secured platforms are shipped with all the needed certificates and signed binaries (allowing seamless work with case #1).

Warning NVIDIA strongly recommends utilizing UEFI secure boot in any case due the increased security it enables.



